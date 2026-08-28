The 1915 TNR Debate That Predicted the Ills of the Billionaire Class

That is why, I contend, the democratic problem is hardest to see when philanthropy succeeds. A hospital is not less useful because a billionaire built it. Research does not become worthless because a foundation financed it. Public radio is not less valuable because private donors help keep it alive. But gratitude and democracy ask different questions. Gratitude asks what someone chose to do with their wealth. Democracy asks why so much of our common life depended upon their choice.

This tension only becomes sharper as public institutions weaken, as they are today.

Recent New York Times and Washington Post investigations into the charity think tank of Silicon Valley tech billionaire Joe Lonsdale offer a revealing example. The organization, called the Cicero Institute, has reportedly used privately financed research, lobbying, polling, conferences, and model legislation to become an influential force in homelessness policy. Lonsdale has repeatedly cited an incident in which his wife was accosted while walking with their child in San Francisco as formative to his thinking about homelessness. Twenty-one states have reportedly considered Cicero-backed measures, and 16 have passed them, many centered on criminalizing camping and an approach emphasizing addiction, mental illness, and individual accountability rather than the Housing First model’s emphasis on long-term housing assistance. Federal officials have also looked to the charity for policy guidance. One early Cicero recruit described the opportunity bluntly: Many state legislatures lack substantial policy staffs, allowing private charities to function as “outsourced staff.”

This is another way private wealth acquires public authority. Money does not merely buy advocacy; it can build entire institutions from scratch, with the capacity to define a problem, produce the expertise surrounding it, make one set of solutions appear authoritative, and lock in the trajectory of public policy in the direction preferred by plutocrats.