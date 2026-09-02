What JD Vance’s Eruption of Rage over Usha and El-Sayed Really Reveals

The vice president’s pose as an enforcer of chivalry and rectitude in our politics is ludicrous on its face, given his apologetics for Donald Trump’s nonstop vicious personal smears. But this episode is of interest for another reason: El-Sayed’s stance articulates a bigger point about Vance’s craven compromises with the MAGA coalition’s racist and white nationalist elements that is 100 percent correct.

El-Sayed’s latest barb about Usha illustrates the point. It came after Vance attacked El-Sayed at a different rally last week, arguing that El-Sayed had “once argued that criticisms of Sharia law” are “rooted in white supremacy.” Vance then said this:

I’d love to go back in time and tell my Papaw that there is a man who claims to stand for working people—who says not only should we have Sharia law, but if you criticize it, you’re a white supremacist.

In saying these things, Vance is lying: He’s referring to some much-dissected 2022 comments from El-Sayed about white supremacy’s historic role in shaping U.S. politics and history. Those did refer to the plight of Native Americans, African Americans, Muslim-Americans and others, but didn’t say either of the things Vance claimed. Regardless, that Vance line is what prompted El-Sayed’s supposed transgression. In response to it, El-Sayed posted: “So do we think JD is taking Usha with him back in time to meet Papaw, or no.”