Trump Lashes Out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for Covering His U.N. Speech
Trump yelled at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at the United Nations, saying she shouldn’t be there.
President Trump attempted to keep CNN from covering his speech at the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday.
When he arrived at the U.N. building in New York, Trump told off CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, saying, “You shouldn’t be here.”
“You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me, you shouldn’t be covering me,” Trump continued.
Collins tried to ask Trump about recent CNN polling showing two-thirds of Americans don’t think that the U.S. is winning the war with Iran, and when he thinks the war will end, but he ignored her. Collins later pointed out to viewers that CNN was credentialed by the U.N. and would be covering Trump’s speech regardless of the president’s White House ban on CNN, Politico, and MS NOW.
The television press pool, made up of Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN, announced Monday that they would suspend their broadcasts of Trump, leaving conservative outlet Real America’s Voice as the only American TV outlet credentialed by the White House to cover Trump’s speech at the United Nations.
“This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the president,” Fox News’s Bryan Boughton, who serves as television pool chair, said Monday. “This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place.”
CNN, Politico, and MS NOW are suing the president over the ban, but that doesn’t mean they will cease reporting about Trump altogether. He doesn’t seem to understand that, probably hoping that the ban and boycott mean he won’t be challenged and there won’t be anything critical published about him. Trump has continuously attacked the free press and ignored the First Amendment to the Constitution throughout his political career, but journalists have not been silenced.