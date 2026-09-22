Trump Lashes Out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for Covering His U.N. Speech

“You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me, you shouldn’t be covering me,” Trump continued.

Collins tried to ask Trump about recent CNN polling showing two-thirds of Americans don’t think that the U.S. is winning the war with Iran, and when he thinks the war will end, but he ignored her. Collins later pointed out to viewers that CNN was credentialed by the U.N. and would be covering Trump’s speech regardless of the president’s White House ban on CNN, Politico, and MS NOW.

Kaitlan Collins pointed out to Trump that CNN is credentialed by the UN, so they will cover him today even if they're banned from the White House pic.twitter.com/sSluiKCGHN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2026

The television press pool, made up of Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN, announced Monday that they would suspend their broadcasts of Trump, leaving conservative outlet Real America’s Voice as the only American TV outlet credentialed by the White House to cover Trump’s speech at the United Nations.