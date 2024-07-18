MAGA Enters Racist Meltdown Mode Over J.D. Vance’s Wife
The far right is absolutely losing it over Usha Vance.
The past week has seen an outpouring of hate from the far right over the wife of Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance. The unremarkable fact that Vance is married to Usha Vance, a woman of Indian heritage, has become a fixation for white nationalists online.
Following Monday’s announcement of Vance as Trump’s running mate, white nationalist “groyper” Nick Fuentes seemed to enter a meltdown on his broadcast, saying, “What kind of man marries somebody that isn’t a Christian? What kind of man marries somebody named Usha? Clearly, he doesn’t value his racial identity, his heritage. Clearly, he doesn’t value his religion. He doesn’t marry a woman that professes Jesus Christ? What does that say about him?”
Jaden McNeil, another white nationalist activist, posted a picture of Vance, his wife, and their newborn with the caption, “I’m sure this guy is going to be great on immigration.” Other prominent far-right accounts have similarly bemoaned Vance’s multiracial family, with replies awash in bigotry. “There is an obvious Indian coup taking place in the US right before our eyes,” whined far-right conspiracy theorist Stew Peters.
Considering the flagrant racism of the far right, this reaction may not shock, but it certainly appalls. It’s a reminder that there are factions of Trump’s base that view diversity in their party, and the country, with horror. (Recall Ann Coulter telling Vivek Ramaswamy that she would not vote for him because he is Indian.)
Commenting on the vitriol against Usha Vance on Substack, progressive activist and writer Qasim Rashid wrote, “Since Donald Trump launched his political career on the racist birtherism attacks on President Obama, racism and white supremacy have defined the MAGA movement. That racism has had violent consequences.… Perhaps this is why JD Vance himself condemned Donald Trump when he said in a now deleted tweet, ‘Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us.’”