Robert McCoy/
/

MAGA Enters Racist Meltdown Mode Over J.D. Vance’s Wife

The far right is absolutely losing it over Usha Vance.

Usha Vance and J.D. Vance stand side by side on the RNC floor
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The past week has seen an outpouring of hate from the far right over the wife of Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance. The unremarkable fact that Vance is married to Usha Vance, a woman of Indian heritage, has become a fixation for white nationalists online.

Following Monday’s announcement of Vance as Trump’s running mate, white nationalist “groyper” Nick Fuentes seemed to enter a meltdown on his broadcast, saying, “What kind of man marries somebody that isn’t a Christian? What kind of man marries somebody named Usha? Clearly, he doesn’t value his racial identity, his heritage. Clearly, he doesn’t value his religion. He doesn’t marry a woman that professes Jesus Christ? What does that say about him?”

Jaden McNeil, another white nationalist activist, posted a picture of Vance, his wife, and their newborn with the caption, “I’m sure this guy is going to be great on immigration.” Other prominent far-right accounts have similarly bemoaned Vance’s multiracial family, with replies awash in bigotry. “There is an obvious Indian coup taking place in the US right before our eyes,” whined far-right conspiracy theorist Stew Peters.

Considering the flagrant racism of the far right, this reaction may not shock, but it certainly appalls. It’s a reminder that there are factions of Trump’s base that view diversity in their party, and the country, with horror. (Recall Ann Coulter telling Vivek Ramaswamy that she would not vote for him because he is Indian.)

Commenting on the vitriol against Usha Vance on Substack, progressive activist and writer Qasim Rashid wrote, “Since Donald Trump launched his political career on the racist birtherism attacks on President Obama, racism and white supremacy have defined the MAGA movement. That racism has had violent consequences.… Perhaps this is why JD Vance himself condemned Donald Trump when he said in a now deleted tweet, ‘Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us.’”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Republicans Spend RNC Praising Racist Frat Boys for Some Reason

The Republican National Convention played a video of college students making monkey noises at a Black woman.

J.D. Vance speaks as the crowd at the Republican National Convention waves pro-Trump signs
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Republican National Convention chose to elevate a clip of some eyebrow-raising frat boy behavior on Wednesday.

The original viral clip, filmed in early May, emerged from a collision between a Palestine solidarity protest and a group of counterprotesters at the University of Mississippi. One fraternity brother, dressed in a blue shirt and cheered on by a crowd of white men, harassed a Black woman in the pro-Palestine group by dancing and screaming at her like a monkey.

“Not all college students have gone woke,” the RNC announcer praised over a shot of the video. “They should be celebrated.”

While that level of racism was apparently perfect for the Republican convention, it was too extreme even for the fraternity and the school. The behavior sparked an investigation by the University of Mississippi, and led University Chancellor Glenn Boyce to issue a statement describing the counterprotesters’ chants and actions as containing “hostility and racist overtones.”

The Phi Delta Theta fraternity that the student belonged to also opted to kick him out, noting in a statement shortly after the video was publicized that “the racist actions in the video were those of an individual and are antithetical to the values of Phi Delta Theta and the Mississippi Alpha chapter.”

“After reviewing the incident, it was determined that the individual’s behavior was unacceptable,” an updated version of the statement read. “The action in question was offensive, outside the bounds of this discourse, and contradictory to our values.”

Sounds like the RNC got a different message.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Bombshell Report Reveals Trump Shooter’s Chilling Search History

An FBI report suggests that Thomas Crooks may not have been considering only Donald Trump as a target.

Donald Trump is covered by Secret Service on stage after the shooting
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The gunman who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday reportedly had President Biden and the Democratic National Convention in his search history, in addition to Trump.

The FBI released new details about Thomas Matthew Crooks Wednesday to members of Congress, revealing that in addition to pictures of Biden and Trump, the 20-year-old also searched for FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and a member of the British royal family. The New York Times reported these details, citing anonymous sources.

What still isn’t known is Crooks’s motive. While he told fellow users of a gaming platform, Steam, that he planned to make a “premiere” on July 13, little else has been discovered. The FBI has searched through Crooks’s possessions, including two phones and at least one laptop, and hasn’t found any proof of strong political views in any particular direction.

Crooks received several packages over the past few months that were marked “hazardous material,” and federal law enforcement also found three explosive devices connected to him: two in his car and one in his house. The two in his car used a radio-controlled system normally used in commercial fireworks.

Investigators haven’t found any evidence of co-conspirators or ties to any organizations, and are reportedly puzzled by the lack of evidence on the two phones. One hypothesis is that Crooks may have been dealing with depression, as one of his phone searches was for “major depressive disorder,” but little has been discovered beyond that.

In the week following the shooting, Trump’s right-wing allies and supporters have spouted all kinds of conspiracy theories, including that it was a plot by the Democratic establishment and that the Secret Service was weakened by “DEI hires,” meaning women and minorities. But the revelations so far don’t show any kind of wider plot, or a political motive. So far, the limited discoveries only hint at a man looking up famous people near him.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Bernie Sanders Gives Brutal Description of Biden in Damning Interview

Senator Bernie Sanders admitted to The New Yorker that Joe Biden sometimes can’t even put together a single sentence.

Bernie Sanders
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senator Bernie Sanders basically admitted that President Biden is declining, but said he will support him anyway.

In an interview with The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner, the Vermont senior senator confessed Biden “sometimes [gets] confused about names.”

“You’re right—sometimes he doesn’t put three sentences together. It is true,” Sanders told Chotiner, before adding a big caveat.

“But the reality of the moment is, in my view, he is the best candidate the Democrats have for a variety of reasons, and trying, in an unprecedented way, to take him off the ticket would do a lot more harm than good,” Sanders added.

Sanders spoke about how impressed he has been with Biden’s record in office, but didn’t entirely dismiss the question over whether Biden could serve as president for another four years.

“Look, I have concerns about everything, you know? And everybody should have concerns about everything. As a nation, we do a very poor job, both in Congress and in the media, of focusing on issues that impact the working class,” Sanders said, dodging the question. “So I would much prefer to have somebody who can’t put three sentences together who is setting forth an agenda that speaks to the needs of working-class people.”

When Chotiner described Biden as having “trouble completing a single sentence,” Sanders replied simply, “He does.”

Still, Sanders said that he’d prefer Biden stay despite showing signs of decline. It is a candid description of Biden that one would not hear from any of the president’s other supporters, and that is probably because of Sanders’s outsider reputation as an avowed socialist and independent in the Senate.

Unlike Biden’s other supporters, Sanders isn’t just offering warnings about the dangers of convicted felon Donald Trump returning to the White House, with Project 2025 in tow. He is steadfastly defending Biden’s record over his nearly four years as president, with some criticisms.

“My supporters are very upset, and justifiably so, at the President for his position on the war in Gaza. And I pointed that out in my op-ed. I think what’s going on there is a humanitarian horror show. I think Netanyahu should not get another nickel, but that is not the White House’s position,” Sanders said.

As the standard-bearer of the Democratic Party’s left wing, Sanders’s opinions likely are the same as many other progressives who profess their support for Biden staying on, including some members of the Squad.” But they are being outflanked by a growing number of Democrats to their right who are calling for Biden to step down, who have renewed their efforts  in recent days. While intraparty tension is often a cliché, the fact is that in order for the Democrats to present a unified front against Trump and the Republicans, these tensions will have to be resolved and fast, with or without Biden.

Paige Oamek/
/

J.D. Vance Is Now Shilling Trump Businesses, Because of Course

Donald Trump’s running mate seems to be reading the same playbook followed by all the Trump surrogates before him.

J.D. Vance smiles at the RNC and gives two thumbs up
Win McNamee/Getty Images

While speaking at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, J.D. Vance appeared to be shilling Trump businesses.

“President Trump obviously is one of the most successful real estate executives in the history of our country,” said Trump’s recently crowned running mate. “Of course, the Trump name became synonymous with luxury and beauty in the real estate world.”

Fact-check for Vance: Trump’s companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at least six times. Trump’s businesses, especially his real estate ventures, have ended with billions of dollars lost and literally blown up in smoke. Take Trump Plaza as just one example, which was one of the worst-performing casinos in Atlantic City and was demolished after the city offered bidders a chance to destroy the eyesore. As Trump operated that casino into the ground, his workers lost millions of dollars in retirement savings. Before becoming president, Trump regularly engaged in fraud and tax evasion to make his millions.

Trump probably should have declared bankruptcy again, after losing the New York fraud case against him and the Trump Organization earlier this year. But according to reports, he was too afraid doing so would make him look like a loser.

In case Vance doesn’t know, it is a violation of ethics rules to exploit public office for private gain, which can be found in the emoluments clause in the Constitution.

When Trump was first elected in 2016, he vowed to abide by the Constitution and keep his business and his presidency separate. He did not follow through on that promise; a Citizens for Ethics report found 3,403 conflicts of interest back in 2020, which included holding political events at his properties and hosting politicians, foreign officials, and special interest groups at his businesses.

Vance seems to be following cues from his predecessors. In the early days of Trump’s first term, Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer came under fire from the House Oversight Committee for promoting Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Jack Smith Targets Judge Cannon’s Blatantly Pro-Trump Ruling

Jack Smith has appealed Aileen Cannon’s decision to dismiss the classified documents case against Donald Trump.

Jack Smith speaks at a podium
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Judge Aileen Cannon may have dismissed Donald Trump’s classified documents case, but that doesn’t mean the fight is over.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office filed Wednesday to appeal the decision. That will take the case back to court—but this time, away from Cannon’s hands and to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which has repeatedly shut down Cannon’s previous ridiculous moves. But the future of the case may still be up in the air.

Cannon made no mention of the case’s merit in her decision to strike it down, but instead pointed at Smith’s assignment to the case as her reason for dismissing it. In a 93-page decision, the Trump-appointed judge argued that the case had leveraged an expired statute—the Independent Counsel Act—as the foundation for Smith’s appointment, and that Smith’s work on the case was thereby invalid and unconstitutional.

That notion had previously been elevated by just one Supreme Court member—Justice Clarence Thomas—who wrote in a concurring opinion in Trump’s immunity ruling on July 1 that “if there is no law establishing the office that the Special Counsel occupies, then he cannot proceed with this prosecution.”

Legal experts have since roundly criticized her decision, including former Trump attorney Ty Cobb, who argued that there were mountains of legal precedent behind Smith’s appointment. But that detail will heavily complicate hearings before the Eleventh Circuit, so much so that Andrew Weissmann, a former FBI general counsel, has floated the idea of starting the whole case from scratch using regular Justice Department lawyers.

But whether the government decides to follow through with the appeal or start all over again, the odds that the case will be tried before the November election—when Trump could win back the White House and potentially wipe the federal charges from his plate—are slim to none.

Trump faced 42 felony charges in the case related to willful retention of national security information, corruptly concealing documents, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

For months, Cannon had been accused of slow-walking the trial in a not-so-subtle effort to postpone it indefinitely. After spending considerable time in hearings dedicated to third-party complaints, Cannon began hearing arguments in June over whether Smith’s appointment to the case was constitutional.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Megadonors Are Plotting How Best to Change Biden’s Mind

A new report reveals how influential donors are trying to pressure Joe Biden to withdraw from the race.

Joe Biden looks down at his notes at a podium
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is hearing calls to withdraw from the presidential race from a new source: major Democratic Party donors.

The New York Times reports that several of the richest contributors to Democrats around the country are trying to use their money to leverage support against Biden staying in the race.

“If you don’t publicly call for Biden to step aside, you are not getting a dime from me,” said Tom Strickler, the founder of Hollywood talent agency WME, to New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich’s team last Thursday. Strickler said he had been planning to financially support seven of the most vulnerable Democratic senators, but would not be doing so because they still backed Biden’s candidacy.

“It’s a message that I’ve encouraged my friends to send as well,” Strickler said. “If you back Biden, you will lose our support. Over and out.”

Strickler is one of the few donors willing to oppose Biden publicly, including Hollywood banker Joe Ravitch. Other high-profile Democratic donors, including Henry Laufer, Marilyn Simmons, and Haim Saban all wouldn’t comment to the Times.

According to the Times, many of these donors, while committed to replacing Biden, aren’t sure about the best way to do so. While Strickler is holding back on donations, others are leery about bringing on a backlash against wealthy elites. They also aren’t sure who to reach out to in Biden’s inner circle, and whether money is even the best means of persuasion.

“I can’t figure out who—if anyone—has influence over this, but donors certainly don’t, regardless of what we do,” said Ravitch. “And to speak out publicly against the president only helps undermine him. It’s a catch-22.”

Prior to Saturday’s assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, several Democrats were calling for Biden to drop out of the race. Those calls had paused after Saturday but now are back in earnest with Representative Adam Schiff becoming the latest to join the movement. Efforts to fast-track Biden’s nomination are also facing a backlash. Biden is now being asked to drop out from multiple sources—but will any of them persuade him?

On the other side of the Biden replacement debate:
“You Fix It”: Stuart Stevens on Sticking With Joe Biden
Paige Oamek/
/

No, Starbucks Isn’t an RNC Sponsor—but It Is Providing Coffee to Cops

A fact-check on the recent claims about Starbucks and the Republican National Convention

Starbucks logo
Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty Images

Starbucks made headlines Tuesday night when social media users pointed out that the coffee company was listed as a corporate sponsor for the Republican National Convention.

“After years of identifying as a progressive employer, Starbucks is now sponsoring the Republican National Convention,” read one since-deleted viral post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Hill picked up the story with the headline “Starbucks sponsors Republican National Convention.” The story has also since been deleted.

In reality, Starbucks was listed as a sponsor for the Milwaukee Host Committee for the RNC, not the RNC itself. Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson clarified that the company had not donated any money to the convention.

“We are not providing a cash sponsorship of any kind,” Anderson said in an email to The New Republic. Instead of financial support, Starbucks is “providing in-kind support directly to the MKE 2024 Host Committee by providing coffee onsite to the first responders who are serving the city during the convention.”

Cops, such as the out-of-town police officers who shot and killed an armed man outside the RNC Tuesday afternoon, can access Starbucks coffee and other beverages at the five RNC venues in Milwaukee.

On the Milwaukee Host Committee’s website, the union-busting company’s logo is pictured next to far-right groups like Turning Point USA, The Heritage Foundation, Rumble, and more.

Screenshot of MKE sponsors’ logos

“The Host Committee is proud to have several partners who are supporting our mission to promote Milwaukee to the world,” Evan Hafenbreadl of the Milwaukee Host Committee said in a statement to The New Republic.

As expressed on its website, the Milwaukee Host Committee is a “nonpartisan entity created to work with the City of Milwaukee in preparing for and successfully producing the Republican National Committee (RNC) convention.”

In its statement, Starbucks clarified that it will provide the same services at the Democratic National Convention next month in Chicago. “Our support of first responders and volunteers at the conventions is an extension of our ongoing commitment to the communities where we operate—which includes Milwaukee and Chicago,” wrote Anderson.

In 2016, Starbucks also provided support for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland by keeping its downtown stores open 24/7 during the event.

Starbucks Workers United had no comment for The New Republic.

Paige Oamek/
/

DNC Moves Forward With Rushing Biden Nomination Despite Outrage

Democrats are fighting after the DNC decision to fast-track Joe Biden’s nomination.

Joe Biden speaking
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee is moving ahead with its plan to nominate Joe Biden ahead of Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month—and not everyone is happy about it.

Over the past week, Democrats have fought over the possibility and timeline of a virtual nomination of Biden ahead of the convention, accusing party insiders of trying to “fast-track” a roll-call vote.

It seems as though the Democratic National Committee is sticking to its plan to proceed with a virtual roll call for the nomination, but will operate on a slower timeline than some members of the party feared. The committee said Wednesday that the process will begin no earlier than August 1, though it will end before the Democratic convention starts on August 19. In a letter obtained by Politico, DNC co-chairs Leah Daughtry and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said they will determine exactly how to move forward at a Friday meeting.

“We know that the Republican Party and its affiliated groups, like Project 2025 author The Heritage Foundation, plan on filing all conceivable legal challenges to the Democratic Party’s nominees,” Daughtry and Walz wrote. “Having enough time to finalize our nominees and make sure they are on ballots around the country is critical. That is the driving reason for conducting a virtual voting process.”

The plan for a virtual roll call was introduced in May over concerns that Biden would not be able to appear on Ohio’s ballot thanks to a technical law that has since been changed. But following Biden’s disastrous debate performance, the rushing of the nomination has kicked off infighting in Democratic circles.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reportedly pushing for the DNC to push its virtual roll call.

Another critical voice is Democratic Representative Lloyd Doggett, who was the first Democratic member of Congress to publicly call for Biden to step down. Doggett warned the DNC Wednesday to drop the idea of a virtual roll call. “My call for President Biden to step aside remains even more urgent,” he said. “Our decision must consider the reality of steadily worsening poll numbers, not just more wishful thinking. The risk of Trump tyranny is so great that we must put forward our strongest nominee.”

Earlier this week, members of Congress, led by Representative Jared Huffman, were circulating a draft letter arguing that Biden’s nomination should take place at the convention, as is standard practice. “There is no legal justification for this extraordinary and unprecedented action which would effectively accelerate the nomination process by nearly a month,” the Democrats warned. Since the letter from the DNC co-chairs, Huffman has said he will not send the letter for now.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Issues Dangerous Call to Arms During RNC

Donald Trump and his allies are using the convention to undermine faith the upcoming election.

Donald Trump claps during the Republican National Convention
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images

Republicans appear to have completely forgone the “unity convention” theme this week in favor of a much more divisive brand: a total call to arms.

In a prerecorded message to the convention Tuesday night, presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump insisted that Democrats are “destroying our country,” and once again claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him, urging supporters not to let “what happened” that year happen again.

“We must use every appropriate tool to beat the Democrats,” Trump said. “These people want to cheat, and they do cheat, and frankly it’s the only thing they do well.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump twisted an old lie into something new, trying to convince his base that Democrats are “attempting to interfere” in the 2024 presidential election.

But Trump wasn’t the only Republican stoking the flames. In his own speech, Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise nodded toward a white supremacist, alt-right conspiracy known as the “great replacement theory while baselessly advancing the idea that “Biden and Harris want illegals to vote.” House Speaker Mike Johnson shared a similar idea, telling the conference that Republicans “cannot allow the many millions of illegal aliens [the Democrats] allowed to cross our borders, to harm our citizens, raid our resources, or disrupt our elections.”

Of course, undocumented immigrants (and any other noncitizens) cannot vote in U.S. elections. But that didn’t stop Texas Senator Ted Cruz—whose state overwhelmingly identifies as Hispanic—from mindlessly hopping on the bandwagon.

“[Illegal immigration] happened because Democrats cynically decided they wanted votes from illegals more than they wanted to protect our children,” Cruz said Tuesday.

Senate candidate Kari Lake, who’s running to represent 2.3 million Latino voters in Arizona, also advanced the bold-faced lie that Democrats “voted to let the millions of people who poured into our country illegally cast a ballot in this upcoming election.”

But few summed up the aggressive mood of the convention better than West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who told conference-goers on Tuesday that the “bottom line” for Republicans is this: “We become totally unhinged if Donald Trump is not elected in November.”

