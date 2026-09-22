The Return of the Farmer Politician

The biggest challenge they face? They have to run a high-wire campaign that proves their claims while not alienating their farmer colleagues who, as a whole, have supported Trump since the beginning.

One of the most interesting races featuring a farmer turned politico is in my home state of Arkansas, where Hallie Shoffner is running for Senate against two-term Republican Tom Cotton. Shoffner grew up in the Delta, in a small town named after her family, and returned to Arkansas after graduating from Vanderbilt University. She also earned a master’s degree at the Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock. She took over her family’s farm about 10 years ago, after her father was diagnosed with dementia, but she had to close operations last year. “I wouldn’t be running for the United States Senate if last year I hadn’t had to close my family’s farm,” she told me. “It did not matter what we did or what crops we planted financially. It wasn’t enough, and that is true for hundreds of farmers across Arkansas. We’ve lost 25 percent of the family farms in Arkansas in the last 18 months.”

Shoffner realized that if she didn’t close, she’d risk gambling away her family’s land by relying on loans, and her father needed stability and care. “I was so angry. I was so angry because farming’s the best job in the world, but when you’re not making any money, it eats you alive because it’s not just a job. It’s a lifestyle. It’s almost an obsession. You really got to love digging in the dirt to do it because you never really make any money,” she said.