Pete Hegseth’s Pathetic Warrior Cult Has Undermined the Military

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these soldiers’ confidence in their own whiteness alone did not equate to effectiveness on the battlefield, and selecting commanders based on their popularity and manly image proved disastrous in many cases. For example, Col. Archibald Yell of the Arkansas Mounted Rifles, a magnetic Jacksonian politician who had built his reputation through personal combativeness and political connections, easily obtained a command based on his experience as a former governor and congressman. He had served in earlier wars as a sergeant and later a lieutenant, but he had no significant command experience. This would prove to be his undoing.

When the Mexican-American War began, Yell enlisted as a private in a volunteer company and was elected colonel when the regiment organized. He was still trying to preserve his congressional seat and position himself for further political advancement even as he took command. Once the regiment reached Texas, the problems started almost immediately. Most of its companies rarely drilled, its camp was so disorderly that regular Army commander John Wool struggled to impose basic discipline and sanitation, and Wool eventually dubbed the regiment the “Arkansas Mounted Devils.” He complained that the troops were “wholly without instruction and Colonel Yell is determined to leave them in that condition.” Rather than address the poor training of the troops under his command, Yell instead cultivated rapport with them by positioning himself as their champion against their regular Army commander and providing lavish food and drink.

At the Battle of Buena Vista in February 1847, Yell’s regiment came under Mexican attack and fled in confusion despite Yell’s order to charge, exposing the rear of the rest of the U.S. column. Many of his men were captured or killed, and the regiment fell apart in the fighting and was distributed among different units. Yell charged alone and was killed. Yell embodied a recurring problem of volunteer command, where leaders’ ability to perform the role of a warrior and maintain esteem among their troops sometimes came at the expense of the less glamorous work of making them effective soldiers.