The Tech Bros’ War on Climate Action

Lee and his colleague Edward Bernays are now regarded as the fathers of modern public relations. Although they pioneered the use of press releases and other now-common techniques, their fundamental innovation was to play offense. Instead of avoiding the press, as companies had traditionally done, Lee and Bernays gave the press the stories that they wanted told. Their clients in the oil, coal, railroad, auto, tobacco, and chemical industries duly saw their preferred versions of reality reflected in the news that the public and policymakers heard.

Westervelt details how the pivotal insight of playing offense gave rise over the ensuing century to a globe-straddling system of “information pollution.” Today, she argues, PR is the delivery mechanism for messaging that draws on “university research co-opted by corporate funding and further eroded by think tanks,” such as the Heritage Foundation, which authored the Project 2025 blueprint that the second Trump administration has sought to implement. Fox and other right-wing media outlets “have been used to normalize it all,” she adds, and “technology has flooded the zone and made it impossible to get away from.”

“Bullshit,” she declares when demolishing the counterargument that these monied interests are simply exercising their right to free speech. She notes that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes’s landmark opinions distinguished between “the right to speak,” which should be protected, and “the right to mislead,” which shouldn’t. But a century later, that distinction was erased by the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United ruling, which equated money with speech and, in Westervelt’s words, “gave corporations the right to shout over everyone else.”