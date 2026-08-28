Meet “the Ultimate Climate Solution”

What makes the 89 percent message “the ultimate climate solution” is that it makes many other solutions—from technologies such as rooftop solar to policies such as ending fossil fuel subsidies—more achievable. “Governments can enable and support the transition” away from fossil fuels, Reid wrote, and they’re more likely to do so if a massive majority of people “use your voice, use your vote.”

Oatly presents the 89 percent solution with the same puckish humor its packaging has long featured, and with an extra visual wink. The text occupies one side of each carton and is divided into two blocks. The first block is 11 words long and reads, “Politicians, these eleven words represent people not interested in climate action.” The second block’s 89 words represent “people who want their leaders and governments to take more action.” They inform the politicians that “a lot of voters could swing your way” if you take action, before reassuring them, “Not that we think you’re interested in getting votes for whatever reason, no, of course not.”

Oatly’s initiative, launched last week in its home country of Sweden before expanding internationally, follows a separate 89 percent campaign begun earlier this year in Japan. Starting in April 2026 and running for the next two years, every TV station and network in Japan will air public service commercials saying that 89 percent of Japan’s people want stronger climate action, so no one should be afraid to talk about it. In June, in a related initiative, 136 Japanese news outlets also began spreading the 89 percent message via social media platforms, news releases, and other forms of public communication.