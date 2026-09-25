The Magic Words Trump Uses to Legally Justify His Harebrained Schemes

Some members of the court are more enthusiastic about this deference than others. Last year, Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs that imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in import costs for U.S. businesses and consumers. The White House justified the tariffs by pointing to broad language in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, a Cold War–era law that does not explicitly give the president unilateral power to levy tariffs. Some businesses quickly argued in litigation that the lack of explicit authority ran afoul of the Supreme Court’s major questions doctrine.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing in an unrelated case that summer, suggested that the doctrine should not apply “in the national security or foreign policy contexts” while opining generally on its scope. “The canon does not translate to those contexts because of the nature of presidential decisionmaking in response to ever-changing national security threats and diplomatic challenges,” he wrote. Kavanaugh has always been an extreme proponent of executive power, and his suggestion quickly became part of the Trump administration’s defenses for the law.

The Supreme Court ultimately struck down the IEEPA tariffs in February, but not on major questions grounds. The six-justice majority grounded its decision in what it called the “ordinary tools of statutory interpretation,” while three conservative justices concluded that the doctrine did not apply. That prompted a mild rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts and the other two conservative justices in the majority. Roberts opined that abandoning the doctrine “makes little sense when it comes to tariffs” because the power is entirely held by Congress, not by both branches.