Trump Is Punishing Reporters for Doing His Bidding

I’m not aware that game theory has yet come up with terminology to describe Trump’s after-the-fact justification for these expulsions, because the man is breaking fresh ground. In a letter the press office sent Politico after that publication got kicked out, the White House cited six specific “reporting incidents” that failed to “abide by standards of professional conduct” or “demonstrate a level of trustworthiness commensurate with the privilege of unfettered access to the White House Complex.” These included instances “that have threatened national security and/or spread falsehoods.” (As my colleague Matt Ford explains, Trump has lately acquired a fetish for redefining everything as a national security concern.)

One of the six reporting incidents concerned information that was spoon-fed to Politico by the White House press office itself. As Scott Nover reported in The Washington Post, the White House sent a Politico reporter—presumably Cheyenne Haslett, who covers the White House for the publication, though possibly Felicia Schwartz, a national security reporter who shared the byline on the resulting story—an invitation to interview a certain administration official. I like to think this invitation was hand-delivered on cream-colored cardstock lettered in Cormorant Garamond. More likely, though, it came in a routine email that Haslett opened at home or inside Politico’s newsroom across the river in Rosslyn, Virginia. At the appointed hour Haslett and/or Schwartz, along with representatives from various other news organizations that Trump didn’t kick out of the White House, phoned the press office and heard a White House press aide say, “Good afternoon, and thank you for joining this press call. The contents of this call are on background, attributable to a senior administration official. By remaining on the line, you agree to those terms.” Nover has a copy of the recording.

If you’re shocked that the White House itself would officially designate some government official as an anonymous source, don’t be. “The ship of state,” The New York Times’s James Reston famously observed, “is the only known vessel that leaks from the top.” Even Trump does it. We know that because Trump admitted as much on social media. In August 2018, The Toronto Star ratted Trump out for telling Bloomberg News off the record that he would not make any trade compromises with Canada. “Here’s the problem,” Trump told Bloomberg. “If I say no—the answer’s no. If I say no, then you’re going to put that and it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal.” After Trump’s off-the-record remarks leaked out, Trump took to Twitter (it was called Twitter then) to complain, “Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED.” Translation: “Yes, I speak to reporters off the record.”