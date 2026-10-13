This Is the U.S. Government’s Most Maddening Poverty Trap

Imagine that you’re one of the more than seven million low-income Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, from the federal government. Or maybe you are one of those Americans, in which case you’re all too familiar with the hypothetical story I am about to tell.
You have $1,800 in your checking account. But on the last day of the month, a $300 birthday check from your daughter clears, bumping your account to $2,100 as a new month begins. And for that reason alone, you are not eligible for SSI this month.
By the next afternoon, that extra $300—or even all $2,100—may be gone. The rent is paid. The prescription is filled. The tooth is pulled. But rules are rules, and the Social Security Administration is a stickler for them. The agency measures your “countable resources” at the very beginning of the month: your cash, your bank accounts, investments, and so on, but not your home or vehicle. If you have more than $2,000 to your name, you are not eligible that month for SSI.
It’s an incomprehensibly low amount, and the culprit is familiar: Congress last raised the limit in 1984, with the increase to $2,000 taking full effect in 1989. The amount that recipients are paid undergoes an annual cost-of-living adjustment—to be announced on Wednesday—but the limit has remained unchanged, even as there is growing bipartisan support on Capitol Hill for legislation to raise it.
But other changes, ones less favorable to SSI recipients, have been underway at the agency since President Trump’s return to the White House. Until recently, SSA typically requested electronic verification of an applicant’s bank accounts only when the applicant reported $400 or more in liquid resources. Starting in August 2025, though, it began checking every applicant 65 or older whose SSI claim was approved. This spring, it extended the requirement to every newly approved blind or disabled applicant. SSA, which since May of 2025 has been run by Frank J. Bisignano, a former Fiserv CEO and deep-pocketed Trump donor, calls this “zero-dollar tolerance.”
SSI was created by law in 1972—the legislation was passed by a Democratic controlled Congress and signed by President Richard Nixon—to ensure that elderly, blind, or disabled Americans with little income would not fall into destitution. The program took effect in 1974. It is the floor beneath people who have almost nothing, separate from the retirement benefit workers earn through Social Security. In January 2026, 7.24 million people received an SSI payment. The 2026 maximum is $994 a month for an individual; the average payment in January was $711.
Due to its cruelly low limit, SSI has become one of the federal government’s most effective poverty traps. The government tells people to prepare for emergencies, avoid debt, and build a financial cushion, but SSI tells its recipients that saving is discouraged if you are poor enough to need assistance. And there’s even a marriage penalty built in: Two unmarried recipients, living together, are allowed a combined $4,000, but the limit for a married couple is $3,000.
In a 2023 study funded by SSA, a researcher interviewed 17 working-age SSI recipients in California. One, a 25-year-old identified as Joy, said: “I do want to know if there are ways to store money without getting cut off of SSI … I don’t know how to even ask that question to an SSI worker sometimes, because I just feel like they’re going to start getting skeptical of what I’m doing with my money.”
SSA’s annual report explains the new searches: “Excess resources are by far the number one reason for improper payments in the SSI program.” Catching excess savings at the door does spare some recipients the overpayments the agency would otherwise claw back later. In July 2026, SSA listed the expanded searches among its “significant improvements” to the program. It did not mention the $2,000 limit or say how many claims the searches have stopped.
The original individual limit was $1,500. Indexed to inflation, it would have been $9,929 in 2023. A bill in the House, introduced by Democrat Danny Davis of Illinois with Republican Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, would raise the limit to $10,000 for an individual and $20,000 for a couple, indexed to inflation. Its Senate companion was introduced by Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. Both bills have many Republican and Democratic cosponsors, and have the support of the American Association of Retired Persons and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—along with more than 200 organizations. But neither chamber has held a hearing or markup on the respective bills.
Cost is a small obstacle. SSA’s actuaries estimated that raising the limit would increase federal SSI spending by $8.9 billion through 2034. So what’s the holdup? I sent questions about the stalled bill to all 18 of its Senate sponsors, to the Republican staff of the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means committees, and to its House sponsors. Three Senate offices replied. No one in the House did. Neither the office of Mike Crapo, the Finance Committee’s GOP chairman, nor the committee’s Republican staff responded to repeated requests.
Only one office offered a reason: Arturo Gutierrez, a spokesperson for Cortez Masto, said “Republican leadership during the 119th Congress has been more interested in pursuing Trump’s billionaire tax giveaway than passing legislation that would help everyday Americans.” That covers the last two years. It does not cover the four years before that, when Democrats ran the Senate.
Ron Wyden chaired the Finance Committee during those years and cosponsored earlier versions of the bill. At a Finance hearing in June 2024, he noted that the most an SSI recipient can have in the bank is $2,000, “and it’s been frozen there since 1989.” The committee never marked up the bill. Asked in late September what he had done to move the current one, his office sent a statement calling SSI “long overdue for an update” and saying that as chairman he “convened multiple hearings on the importance of strengthening Social Security, including SSI.” I asked why none of those hearings produced a markup, and whether he has asked Crapo to take up the current bill. A Wyden spokesperson replied: “I’m going to stick with the statement provided earlier.”
Kirsten Gillibrand, the top Democrat on the Senate Aging Committee, said she is “hopeful that we can get it passed by the end of the year.” A Gillibrand aide said the likelier route is a year-end bipartisan package, which would not need a Finance Committee markup. Senator Cassidy, the bill’s lead Republican, and Representative Davis, its House sponsor, both leave Congress in January.
What the bill lacks is a constituency anyone in Washington fears. SSI recipients are poor by definition, and old or disabled besides. They do not fund campaigns. Congress can acknowledge the problem, praise a bipartisan solution, and still pay almost no political price for doing nothing.