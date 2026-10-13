This Is the U.S. Government’s Most Maddening Poverty Trap

By the next afternoon, that extra $300—or even all $2,100—may be gone. The rent is paid. The prescription is filled. The tooth is pulled. But rules are rules, and the Social Security Administration is a stickler for them. The agency measures your “countable resources” at the very beginning of the month: your cash, your bank accounts, investments, and so on, but not your home or vehicle. If you have more than $2,000 to your name, you are not eligible that month for SSI.

It’s an incomprehensibly low amount, and the culprit is familiar: Congress last raised the limit in 1984, with the increase to $2,000 taking full effect in 1989. The amount that recipients are paid undergoes an annual cost-of-living adjustment—to be announced on Wednesday—but the limit has remained unchanged, even as there is growing bipartisan support on Capitol Hill for legislation to raise it.

But other changes, ones less favorable to SSI recipients, have been underway at the agency since President Trump’s return to the White House. Until recently, SSA typically requested electronic verification of an applicant’s bank accounts only when the applicant reported $400 or more in liquid resources. Starting in August 2025, though, it began checking every applicant 65 or older whose SSI claim was approved. This spring, it extended the requirement to every newly approved blind or disabled applicant. SSA, which since May of 2025 has been run by Frank J. Bisignano, a former Fiserv CEO and deep-pocketed Trump donor, calls this “zero-dollar tolerance.”