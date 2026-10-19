Youth Is a Devastating Comedy About an Overlooked Stage of Motherhood

Youth, which airs on HBO, is one of several extraordinary series Horgan has created on the subject of motherhood. Time is each show’s most deranged and deranging element. In Catastrophe (2015–2019), time moves too fast. In each of its four seasons, Sharon (also played by Horgan) is either pregnant or the mother of a small child. The time jump from season one to two takes her from a newlywed in the process of delivering her first child to a soon-to-be mother of two. Motherland (2016–2022), which Horgan co-created but does not star in, focuses on the harried, endless grind that characterizes being the parent of school-age kids. From managing schedules to managing feelings, the time moves impossibly fast, but it also drags. When Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin) loses the childcare she has relied on up to now (her own mother, who flatly quits), an avalanche of new duties falls on her, impeding the orderly forward motion of her life.

At the center of Youth is the period of parental life that critic Nina Renata Aron recently named “middle motherhood.” The world of culture, Aron argues, is filled with compelling, dramatic narratives of new motherhood, which she describes as “a time to swoon, and also to rage and cry.” That world is not similarly filled with narratives of mothers whose children have, to some degree or another, grown up, whose motherhood is no longer new, raw, exciting, rupturing. These motherhood narratives, if and when they’re even recognized as motherhood narratives, are few and far between. And yet, their fast-approaching but glacially unfolding temporality makes them rich stories to tell. “I can actually feel myself occupying a new developmental phase,” Aron writes of her own middle motherhood, “taking a different place in the generational order.” Stories of new motherhood are about being caught up in the rush of a new biological current; middle motherhood stories are about finding a new place in history.

Youth is a story about this transitional state, and it’s told by a writer and performer very much aware of the way such stories remain often unseen, unheard, untold. With her characteristic fizzing wit, blinkered charm, and soulful realism, Horgan has opened up a new stage of her own career. When I think back to Michael’s recounting of his mother’s last words, what strikes me is not so much that Michael extracts a trite maxim from her enigmatic phrase; it’s that Alex understands immediately that that’s not really what she said. This woman, at the end—not the beginning or even the middle—of life, of motherhood, of womanhood, said something way weirder than carpe diem. You just have to listen.