The Sudden Return of Effective Altruism

And while St. Jude does have its own issues with arguably bloated overhead and advertising costs, this mode of analysis would say that you shouldn’t fund any pediatric cancer wards in rich countries as long as there is a more cost-effective alternative elsewhere in the world. Remember earlier, when pitting cancer patients against each other felt like a reach? Some people actually do that. The end point of all of this is that unless you are the objectively most worthy of help, any assistance given to you is not just suboptimal but deeply immoral.

To a certain cadre of extremist, egomaniacal E.A.s, their vaunted ability to be the only ones capable of clearly seeing these trade-offs is reason enough for them to be a chosen elite. They need to lead because most people don’t have the stomach to come out and say that children in rich countries don’t deserve help with their cancer. Instead, only this group has the right combination of intelligence and objectivity to usher society into the future. And here is the juncture where some E.A.s go down the road of eugenics, believing that the intentional breeding of humans for desirable traits gets a bad rap. Incidentally, people who follow the tenets of effective altruism and rationalism just happen to have the traits for which they want to select. For some, their superiority is not just intellectual but biological. Which leads to dabbling in long-discredited race science and writing off entire populations.

This innate superiority feeds directly into the second set of dangerous thinking endemic to certain corners of E.A.: the justification of massive concentration of wealth and power. If some people are just better leaders because they are smarter and more objective, then it is preferable for those people to control resources and direct decision-making. This is, as University of Chicago philosopher Brian Leiter noted to the New York Post, part of why tech titans love E.A.; “There’s no talk about higher taxes, redistribution to a more progressive income tax, anti-trust investigations or more regulation of their businesses.” In fact, tax-based redistribution could actually be worse for society if it takes money away from the altruists who could steer it toward worthy causes more efficiently.