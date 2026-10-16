How Big Business Lost Its Big Bet on Trump

If the Al evangelists are wrong about the mass adoption and labor replacement potential of their new god—and while indications have been all over the place, it is very hard to imagine that revenues can even reach immense spending on building out these technologies, particularly as public skepticism climbs—then not only will the market crash, we’ll feel the effects of underperformance in pretty much every other sector, from construction to manufacturing to the green energy industry that Trump’s cronies have attacked with particular gusto. The corporate kings have no clothes, and were certainly not able to operate as a unit to protect the systems that made them rich, even if their balance sheets are looking rosy for the moment.

If anything, they’ve been given to debasement, as comically demonstrated by the leaders of some of the nation’s largest corporations instantly switching over to the clunky descriptor of artificial intelligence as “super intelligence” just because Trump said so. The conventional retort is that these people will suck up to fascists but never play ball with a leftist government, but that’s loser talk. They might be more ideologically aligned with Trump’s authoritarian designs, but what these people respond to, ultimately, is power—power of the sort that Democrats have, in recent memory, been reticent to actually use when they win it.

Trump directly, materially impacted their business interests, with arson instead of feared regulation or taxes, but for the worse all the same. Despite all the mystique they’ve tried to build around their power and influence, they were utterly unable to stop him, not least because these are not particularly bright or tactical people. If and when Democrats win back the House and the Senate—which increasingly seems not only likely, but inevitable—and eventually regain the presidency, part of navigating the wreckage will be not forgetting how easily the money men can be buckled through the raw exercise of power, which despite their immense success over the last decades, these players have not actually monopolized, much as that’s what they want us to think.