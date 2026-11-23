Because the situation is this. In the next Congress, the Democrats will control 56 Senate seats. It’s an amazing number. Amazing. And yet, it is at the same time a meaningless number. Because the only number in the Senate that means anything is 60. That is the number of votes required under Senate rules to end debate on any given measure and move to final passage of a bill. Final passage can be won with 51 votes; but you can’t get to that final passage vote, in most cases, until you win a “cloture” vote of 60 senators.

That means that to do a lot of the things Democrats promised the voters they would do, they’ll need 60 votes under current Senate rules. Which means in turn they’ll need to get four Republicans, and potentially five given John Fetterman’s surly volatility, to side with them on any given matter: undoing the Medicaid cuts, restoring the Obamacare subsidies, raising the minimum wage, doing dozens of other things.

I am worried because I’ve been hearing a lot of happy talk these last couple of weeks. On MS NOW, I hear some Democratic politicians and guests and the occasional host assert the confident view that surely now a chastened Republican minority, so thoroughly thrashed at the polls in November, will be willing to play ball and vote with Democrats. Further down in this piece, we’ll dig into the deep unlikelihood of that in more granular detail.