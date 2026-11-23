1. Sleepwalking
Suddenly, I am gripped with fear that the Democrats are sleepwalking. They have just been handed a mandate from the voters that has few parallels in the last 60 years. That’s great. But with mandates come expectations—expectations of all those people who voted Democratic who usually don’t, and of course of all the people who always and reliably do—, that the party will accomplish dramatic things. And the Democrats—especially the Democrats in the United States Senate—don’t appear to have the slightest understanding that they are likely to fail all these voters and clear the path for President Rubio in 2028.
Because the situation is this. In the next Congress, the Democrats will control 56 Senate seats. It’s an amazing number. Amazing. And yet, it is at the same time a meaningless number. Because the only number in the Senate that means anything is 60. That is the number of votes required under Senate rules to end debate on any given measure and move to final passage of a bill. Final passage can be won with 51 votes; but you can’t get to that final passage vote, in most cases, until you win a “cloture” vote of 60 senators.
That means that to do a lot of the things Democrats promised the voters they would do, they’ll need 60 votes under current Senate rules. Which means in turn they’ll need to get four Republicans, and potentially five given John Fetterman’s surly volatility, to side with them on any given matter: undoing the Medicaid cuts, restoring the Obamacare subsidies, raising the minimum wage, doing dozens of other things.
I am worried because I’ve been hearing a lot of happy talk these last couple of weeks. On MS NOW, I hear some Democratic politicians and guests and the occasional host assert the confident view that surely now a chastened Republican minority, so thoroughly thrashed at the polls in November, will be willing to play ball and vote with Democrats. Further down in this piece, we’ll dig into the deep unlikelihood of that in more granular detail.
But for now, I’ll race you to my conclusion, which is grim but based on the irrefutable evidence of recent Senate history: The people making these happy assertions are in fantasy land. Democrats will not get those four votes on almost anything.
Republicans aren’t stupid about this. They’ll talk a great game. They’ll say they want to work with their Democratic friends. And on any given matter, three Republicans willing to end cloture may well emerge.
But that fourth, to get to 60? Please. Imagine yourself a Republican senator. Are you going to give the Democrats their 60th vote to restore Obamacare subsidies? Absolutely not. If you do, you are guaranteeing yourself a well-financed primary the next time you run. And don’t think that Fox News can’t count. Well—they can’t count votes out of Arizona, maybe. But they can count to 60, rest assured of that.
So if Ted Budd and Ashley Moody and Lisa Murkowski have said they’d vote to clear cloture on a “Democrat” priority, the right-wing press might give the three of them a pass, because Budd and Moody are up for reelection in 2028, and Murkowski, because she’s Murkowski. But that fourth Republican? He or she will be scalped. In every state, there’s a state legislator or a tech dude or a lumber magnate who lusts to be senator and who is even, impossible as this may seem, more right wing than the incumbent. Democrats and liberals might think right now that normal, historic, mainstream pressure on GOP senators to play ball will be strong. But the far stronger pressure these next two years, in every state, will come from the right.
The end result? It is this. The House, with an extremely comfortable Democratic margin, will pass all kinds of good things. Then those things will go to the Senate. And you know what will happen? They’ll die. And two years from now, all those people who voted Democratic will be wondering: Why didn’t they do anything? I thought they were gonna do all these big things. Those voters will be angry. They’ll be right to be angry. Because the reason will be that the Democrats didn’t do anything about the filibuster.
2. Some Quick History
The history of the filibuster is long and complicated, and there are excellent books you can read about it if you so wish. I won’t go into that history in detail here. But I will evoke portions of that history to bat down specious arguments made today by the filibuster’s defenders.
The first is that the founders intended the Senate to be this way. If you ever hear anyone say that on cable TV, please know instantly that that person is an idiot or a liar. There is no third option. They will invoke George Washington’s line about the Senate being intended as a saucer to “cool the hot tea,” and Washington did indeed say that, and the founders did indeed intend for the Senate to be a slower-moving and more deliberate body than the House of Representatives. And they had solutions for that: It’s why Senate terms are six years and House terms are two, and it’s why senators initially weren’t directly elected by the people.
But the supermajority principle on which the filibuster is based? Most of the founders hated it. After all, they tried it and ditched it—the Articles of Confederation required that nine colonies support any measure, and it was unworkable. As for the Constitution itself, there are several super-majority provisions, but they are specific and they’re all major things: impeachment, overriding a veto, approval of treaties, expulsion of a member. If they thought it should take 60 votes to get a normal piece of legislation through the Senate, wouldn’t they have said so? But they did not.
And they did not because they opposed it. Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton didn’t agree on much. But they agreed on this. Hamilton wrote in Federalist 22: “To give a minority a negative upon the majority (which is always the case where more than a majority is requisite to a decision) is…to subject the sense of the greater number to that of the lesser number.” He called this “a poison.” A poison.
And Jefferson wrote a manual of parliamentary procedure for the very Senate I’m writing about here. In his manual, written while he was vice president (and therefore president of the Senate), he wrote: “The voice of the majority decides; for the lex majoris partis is the law of all councils, elections, &c., where not otherwise expressly provided.” Lex majoris partis means “the law of the greater part,” and the exceptions Jefferson referred to were the ones specifically spelled out in the Constitution.
And finally, here’s a compelling quote from James Madison, in Federalist 58, explaining why super-majority requirements are anti-democratic:
In all cases where justice or the general good might require new laws to be passed, or active measures to be pursued, the fundamental principle of free government would be reversed. It would be no longer the majority that would rule; the power would be transferred to the minority.
The founders would have hated the filibuster. Who would have liked it? Slavers, racists, and segregationists. John C. Calhoun was the senator who really started using the filibuster, and he did so to protect slavery. He hated majority rule, because he knew the slaveholding planter class was a minority whose days were numbered. In A Disquisition on Government, published shortly after his 1850 death, he came up with the idea of a “concurrent majority”; it’s a fancy name, and of course it’s dressed in highfalutin finery, but its basic intent was to protect the slavers. The disquisition was a direct assault on Madison.
The filibuster went through a number of changes, and there were several key dates or eras—the 1850s, the 1890s, the First World War, when the current “Rule 22” was written, and the civil-rights era, when Southern racists filibustered civil rights and anti-lynching laws. But for present-day relevance, the key change came in 1975.
That was the year the Senate lowered the cloture threshold from 67 votes to 60. It seemed like a good reform at the time. But it ended up having a pernicious effect. When the threshold was 67, everyone knew that the filibuster was to be threatened only in very unusual circumstances. But when it was lowered to 60, senators became more casual about it. A threat of a filibuster by the minority became more common, which led to the majorities having to invoke the cloture process (which by the way is complicated and has various stages and is not simply about the one vote to end debate).
This just predated the age of polarization, which had its roots in the 1980s. Combining the two—the 1975 rule change and galloping polarization—meant that filibuster threats became routine, which forced cloture to be invoked far more frequently than it had been. Look at this eye-popping chart. In 1973-74, 44 cloture motions were filed. In 1993-94, the number was 80. In 2013-14, it was 252. And in 2023-24, it was 266.
This is paralysis. And it is a jillion miles away from what the founders intended. Any serious person knows this deep down.
3. The Bogus Arguments Against Eliminating the Filibuster
Democrats who are afraid to kill or reform the filibuster make a few basic arguments. Their first argument, I’ve already dealt with: that the founders would have approved. They clearly would not have.
A second argument is that eliminating the filibuster would increase partisanship. This is as accepted a piece of conventional wisdom as exists in Washington, but it’s utterly wrong; exactly backwards. A Senate with no filibuster would on balance be a far more bipartisan place. If the minority knows that the majority can pass something with 51 votes, then a few of them will be far more likely to play ball and seek compromise. Well hell, if the damn thing’s gonna pass anyway, maybe I should get an amendment in there or get a project for my state.
Not every minority senator would think like this, of course. But a few would. And these days, “a few” constitutes bipartisanship. It’s only the threshold of 60 that allows minority members to play these procedural shell games that give us the dysfunction we see constantly today.
A third argument you hear from some Democrats goes, well, if we can pass A, B, and C with 51, can’t they just un-do them with 51 when they get power? The answer is yes, they can, in theory. But doing that isn’t nearly as easy as it sounds. Public opinion still matters in this country, and if public opinion is strongly for something, politicians are going to have a pretty hard time repealing it. How many years did Republicans scream about repealing Obamacare? But they never did it. Granted, it came close in 2017 in the Senate when John McCain cast the deciding no vote. But it failed. Repealing popular laws isn’t easy, even for ideological extremists.
Suppose the next Congress, both houses, pass a substantial minimum wage increase. And suppose Republicans hold the White House in 2029 and win back Congress. They’ll talk a lot about repealing the minimum wage. But a higher minimum wage is enormously popular. Will they really vote to take money out of people’s pockets? I say they probably won’t. And if they do, they’ll be committing political suicide.
A fourth and related argument is that with no filibuster, Republicans would be able to pass all kinds of reactionary things with 51 votes when they have power. Yes, I concede that this is true. And that would be pretty horrible in a lot of cases—awful “voter integrity” laws, Nazi-style laws about transgender people, who knows. But again, public opinion still matters. If these laws are unpopular, Republicans will pay the price at the next election. And Democrats can then not only undo them, but they can pass better laws that strengthen voting protections and trans rights. That’s democracy in action. Lex majoris partis.
On balance, the Democrats have a far broader legislative agenda than the Republicans do. So, on balance and over time, a reversion to simple majority rule will benefit the party will the fuller legislative agenda. Imagine a 2029 with a Democratic president, Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, and no filibuster threat in the Senate. If they wanted to, Democrats could pass law after law after law lifting wages and going after monopolists and price-gougers and expanding healthcare and greening the economy and all kinds of things. They could make FDR’s famous Hundred Days look like a trial run. The American people would be stunned at how well their government was functioning, and actually in their behalf. But with the filibuster in place, that future is completely unattainable.
4. Two Scenarios for the Next Congress
Two possible scenarios loom before us for the next Congress. Let’s consider them.
The Democrats campaigned on a few core promises: to stop funding the war; to reverse the Medicaid cuts; to restore the Obamacare subsidies; and to repeal Trump’s tariffs. There are many other bills the Democrats would like to pass—for example, some sort of Medicare expansion, now that that idea has Hakeem Jeffries’s blessing.
In fact, let’s imagine a bill that adds vision, hearing, and dental to Medicare and lowers the eligibility age to 60. That’s going to be a popular bill. But it’s also going to be an expensive bill; there’s no getting around that. Paying for it will probably involve some tax increases.
Imagine, then, that such a bill is introduced next year in both a no filibuster and a filibuster world. It passes the House in both scenarios. But in the Senate? It would almost surely pass in a no filibuster reality; Chuck Schumer (or Chris Van Hollen, whoever is in charge) could even let five nervous Democrats from red states, or four nervous red-staters plus Fetterman, vote no, and it would still pass. Plenty of cushion. Yes—Donald Trump would veto it. But the Democrats of both houses would have made a dramatic statement and fulfilled the broad campaign promise that they were committed to doing things to make people’s lives better.
In a filibuster reality, though, such a bill would have zero chance of getting through the Senate. Zero. This is not mere speculation, by the way. This, or something very like it, actually happened. In 2019, after the Democrats retook the House during Trump’s first term, House Democrats passed a bill sponsored by Frank Pallone of New Jersey that did not lower the eligibility age but sought to add vision, hearing, and dental benefits to Medicare, to be paid for by allowing the government to negotiate prescription drug prices. The vote in the House was 230-192, with just two Republicans joining 228 Democrats.
And the vote in the Senate? It’s a trick question. If you really know Capitol Hill, you know why: There was no vote in the Senate. Never came close. It was read twice and placed on the legislative calendar. And that was it. No doubt a large number of Democratic senators supported the bill and would have loved to have seen it pass. But the threat of a filibuster and the need for 60 votes made serious consideration of the bill completely impossible.
That is what’s going to happen with all of these Democratic bills. All of them. There might be a couple of exceptions. We know for example that Josh Hawley would probably back raising the minimum wage. Maybe Murkowski. But who else? And who’s going to be willing to be that 60th vote, ensuring that Donald Trump will take to Truth Social and call them a RINO and see to it that they face a well-financed primary challenge? Who’s going to be the 60th vote to restore Obamacare subsidies? Claw back the Medicaid cuts? Defund the war? Not happening, people.
Some of you by now are saying to yourselves, what about reconciliation? It’s true that Democrats can pass some things under the so-called reconciliation process, which is a way around the filibuster on certain spending and revenue matters. But reconciliation is a sloppy process—you sit around waiting for these arcane rulings from the Senate parliamentarian, it leads to big, omnibus bills that run to thousands of pages and that Republicans have found so easy to denounce; and reconciliation bills are temporary anyway. Democrats won’t have the political spine, or perhaps the political capital, to go to the reconciliation well too often. But if there were no filibuster, they could just … pass … bills.
5. So What Should the Democrats Do?
Before I answer that, I need to say: I’m just aghast that this isn’t being discussed by Democrats and liberals every day. It’s getting some oxygen. Van Hollen said recently that he is open to filibuster reform, calling it “anti-democratic,” but he didn’t commit to anything specific. A few senators are talking about it, a little. Jeff Merkley has been by far the best senator on this issue for years, trying to drag his stubborn colleagues toward actual democracy. With retiring Republican Steve Daines (and note that he’s retiring and has nothing to lose), Merkley has proposed a series of four reforms that would make it easier for bills with bipartisan support to go from committee to the floor. It would modify some cloture rules and eliminate it on certain matters. The reforms are good as far as they go, and it would be great to see the Senate adopt them, although it would take 67 votes to do so.
Others are talking about it in a far less constructive direction. On CNBC last week, Mark Warner said: “The filibuster saved our country’s bacon over the last couple years a number of times ... I don’t think we ought to get rid of the filibuster.” He’s referring to the fact that Trump leaned hard on Senate GOP leader John Thune to dump the filibuster for a few matters, like his beloved SAVE America Act. Thune held firm.
Warner’s remark, then, or the first half of it, is technically true. But what Warner is really saying here, although of course he didn’t and would never put it this way, is this: The filibuster stopped the Republicans from doing bad stuff, so therefore it ought to continue to exist so it can stop us from doing good stuff. He’s not recognizing that there’s any moral difference between a bill designed to block certain citizens from voting and bills designed to allow more people to afford health coverage or to help them pay for nursing care. It’s an unconscionable neutrality, in a country where people are hurting and angry that Washington is looking after billionaires but not them.
So what should the Democrats do? If they had real guts, they’d do this. At each new Congress, both House and Senate establish the rules under which they will operate. The House always adopts and votes on new rules. The Senate always calls itself a “continuing body” and rolls over the rules from the previous Senate.
If the Senate wanted to, it could say next January 3 that it’s no longer a “continuing body,” and as such it needs new rules. Then it could write those rules leaving the filibuster out. The passage of new rules requires only a simple majority. The filibuster would be dead.
That’s what the Democrats really ought to do. Short of that, they could at least reform the filibuster. They could simply lower the cloture threshold from 60 to 55 or 53. Tom Harkin once had a proposal to lower it in stages: Sixty on the first cloture vote, 57 on a second, 54 on a third, and finally just 51 on a fourth. The idea is that it would give the minority time to make it case to the American public as the votes proceed, but that eventually, a simple majority could prevail.
Another idea is to force the minority to hold a “real” talking filibuster, of the Mr. Smith Goes to Washington sort. This wouldn’t guarantee that a filibuster couldn’t succeed, but it would force the minority to hold the floor for hours, attracting (mostly) negative media coverage as they read Green Eggs and Ham.
If I could wave a wand? I’d eliminate it, but short of that, Democrats could lower the threshold to 53 and make the minority hold the floor. This could conceivably be sold to recalcitrants like Warner as “reform” and not something so radical as elimination.
6. Stop Sleepwalking
The filibuster debate must come out into the open, now. Democrats who support filibuster reform or elimination should be talking about this every day. Writers who agree with me need to write about it. Activists need to raise it on all the platforms at their disposal. Rank-and-file Democrats need to let their senators know that the status quo is not acceptable.
And every Democratic senator who does an MS NOW segment should not be allowed to leave until they have been asked: Please tell me exactly how you’re going to get four Republicans votes for any of these things you campaigned on? And please don’t tell my viewers that you think Republicans will be willing to cooperate with you. My viewers have heard that song and dance way too many times. Tell us who the four votes are.
I’ll conclude by asking you to imagine, again, two scenarios. It’s early 2028. In scenario one, the Democrats changed or eliminated the filibuster. They, in both House and Senate, passed a dozen bills designed to increase wages, expand healthcare, make workplaces fairer, help small farmers, make prescription drugs cheaper, and so on. And they restored Obamacare subsidies and Medicaid cuts. Trump has vetoed them all, so they haven’t become law. But the party has spoken loudly and acted clearly. Democrats have done what the people elected them to do. And they can go before the voters in 2028 and say: “We did what you elected us to do. These last two years prove only that we need a Democrat in the White House. You give us that, and we’ll pass every one of these bills all over again, and next time, they’ll become law.”
In scenario two, where they’ve done nothing about the filibuster, the House will have passed these bills, and with maybe one or two exceptions, every one of them will have died in the Senate. And by the way—Trump will have been spared the embarrassment of vetoing a dozen popular bills. In this scenario, the Republicans will be able to say: “See? The Democrats made you all these big promises. And they won control of both houses of Congress, and what did we see? The same old dysfunction. Those people can’t organize a two-car funeral. And all their big promises were a lie.” And the media would be constantly assailing the Democrats’ lack of “leadership” for failing to bring Republicans on board.
Chuck Schumer, which position would you rather be in? Mark Warner, did you not come to Washington to get things done for the people of Virginia and the United States? Democratic senators, are you seriously going to let this potentially amazing historical opportunity expire in the quicksand of a procedural oddity whose purpose through most of American history was to support slavery and quash civil rights?
The American people have just cried out to you: Donald Trump and the Republicans betrayed us. Please, please help us. Are you really prepared to tell them hey, I’d like to help, but preserving this one old rule is more important than improving your daily lives? If that’s really the Democrats’ answer, they will face the music in 2028. And they will deserve to.