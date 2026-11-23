Vance cannot grasp how people might react this way, because he sees illegal entry as a special kind of harm. It’s a wound delivered to his conception of the identity of the American volk. As Vance himself has suggested, the spiritual health of the nation depends on people’s lines of heritage and blood reaching as deep into the American past as possible, ideally into the generations of nineteenth century settlers who braved the foggy Appalachian frontier or were tested by the trials of the Civil War.

But this schema collapses under minimal scrutiny. It can’t explain where the waves of immigrants who arrived at the turn of the twentieth century—and after the 1965 end to racial immigration quotas—rank on his Hierarchy of Belonging. It’s not clear if Vance believes—as Stephen Miller apparently does—that migrants whose ancestral past originated outside the enchanted “West,” in places like Africa, the Middle East, and the indigenous Americas, are intrinsically unfit to become U.S. citizens. But they’re plainly lower on his imagined hierarchy.

None of it survives the light of American history or basic logic, and it’s a terrible basis for tackling the problem of the undocumented. In the paramilitary ICE raids—which are routinely depicted in government communications with just this sort of rapturous ethnonationalist fervor—we’re now seeing this worldview translated into policy. It hasn’t fulfilled Vance’s promise of jobs for the native-born, instead leading to vicious social conflict and blood running in U.S. streets.