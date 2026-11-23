If a person crosses the border into the United States illegally, is there any point at which they can develop a legitimate claim to belonging in our country? JD Vance thinks the answer to this question is no—period, full stop. Most Americans—even if only intuitively—appear to disagree. But rather than ask himself why that might be, he rejects that very possibility outright.
Now, as Republicans absorb the worst midterm wipeout in half a century, some of them are gently trying to talk Vance into taking a slightly more flexible position. It’s not going well.
Vance responded sharply last week when Kevin Sitt, the GOP Governor of Oklahoma, suggested that Republicans should consider backing some form of bipartisan immigration reform to moderate a bit after their defeat. Vance replied:
I like Kevin, but what does “bipartisan immigration reform” mean? If you mean making it harder for megacompanies to defraud our visa system, great. If you mean we should pass legislation to make it harder for employers to violate our immigration law, I’m all ears.
But to a lot of people, this sounds like an effort to give amnesty to people who have broken our laws.
It is morally and electorally disastrous.
Vance is wrong—on the substance, the morality, and the politics. This will be a big argument heading into 2028, so it’s worth offering a real reply.
Substance first: To Vance, reform that tightens enforcement is good while reform that gives longtime undocumented residents a path to legalization is bad. He’s for overhauling our visa system to make it harder for, say, big tech companies to bring in high-skilled workers. He’d also strengthen requirements for companies to check applicants’ work authorization status before hiring them.
Good news, JD! One or both these enforcement ideas have been part of comprehensive immigration reform proposals going back over a decade. Such proposals have long included both tightened-up enforcement of exactly this sort and a path to legalization for certain groups of undocumented immigrants. This is the fundamental tradeoff that would get us out of our impasse, and everyone knows it. That, JD, is what bipartisan reform “means.”
The bipartisan Dignity Act, for instance, contains precisely that tradeoff. As Aaron Reichlin-Melnick explains, it would stiffen penalties against employers that fail to check work authorization and substantially boost border enforcement while providing paths to legalization for various undocumented groups. Vance could have the former and much more on enforcement tomorrow by accepting some version of the latter. All his post really means is that he won’t accept any such trade because no path to legalization is legitimate.
That is Vance’s central moral claim. To him, all such pathways are “amnesty” that rewards “people who have broken our laws,” which he sees as irredeemable.
We liberals need to answer this frontally. Zack Beauchamp’s great new “Public Reason” project asks us to rehabilitate liberalism by redescribing how our principles should inform day-to-day politics. This is sorely needed on immigration, where the principled answer to Vance is almost never articulated, even though a whole literature exists to elaborate it.
The response goes as follows: Yes, undocumented immigrants violated our laws. But the controlling questions are: How serious a violation was this? Who was harmed? Does the original violation ever cease disqualifying a person from staying? In these deliberations, many factors should carry weight: the life circumstances of the actor, that person’s deeper intent, and their conduct over time after the offense.
All this is widely grasped in many areas, but on immigration, it’s particularly clear. A migrant’s reasons for coming—their prospects at home are dim or even dire—and their subsequent associations with the native-born pull heavily on us. Over time, as undocumented migrants demonstrate good intentions toward Americans and contribute positively to our economies and communities, we see them as gradually developing a conditional claim to belonging.
While other arguments can be invoked here—freedom of movement, global justice, the nation’s need for more people—the above, I believe, is the ethical argument that resonates intuitively with most people.
Take noted moral philosopher Joe Rogan. He’s expressing a version of those claims when he says that it’s “not a good thing to snatch people out of their fucking taco stand that have been in the country for 20 years—and are nice, good people that are beloved by the community—but just don’t have the right paperwork.”
In this telling, the original violation becomes understood as exceptionally low-harm and low-stakes. It then transforms itself into a net positive for our country.
Vance cannot grasp how people might react this way, because he sees illegal entry as a special kind of harm. It’s a wound delivered to his conception of the identity of the American volk. As Vance himself has suggested, the spiritual health of the nation depends on people’s lines of heritage and blood reaching as deep into the American past as possible, ideally into the generations of nineteenth century settlers who braved the foggy Appalachian frontier or were tested by the trials of the Civil War.
But this schema collapses under minimal scrutiny. It can’t explain where the waves of immigrants who arrived at the turn of the twentieth century—and after the 1965 end to racial immigration quotas—rank on his Hierarchy of Belonging. It’s not clear if Vance believes—as Stephen Miller apparently does—that migrants whose ancestral past originated outside the enchanted “West,” in places like Africa, the Middle East, and the indigenous Americas, are intrinsically unfit to become U.S. citizens. But they’re plainly lower on his imagined hierarchy.
None of it survives the light of American history or basic logic, and it’s a terrible basis for tackling the problem of the undocumented. In the paramilitary ICE raids—which are routinely depicted in government communications with just this sort of rapturous ethnonationalist fervor—we’re now seeing this worldview translated into policy. It hasn’t fulfilled Vance’s promise of jobs for the native-born, instead leading to vicious social conflict and blood running in U.S. streets.
Of course, Vance might object to legalization on other grounds. He might say there’s no obvious way to determine what amount of time here should negate the original illegal border-crossing. The answer to this is that we make this decision democratically. Our elected representatives can set what conditions various undocumented populations must meet to live and work in our country, factoring in the broader national interest in doing so.
Which leads, finally, to Vance’s political argument. Vance claims passing comprehensive reform would be “electorally disastrous.” Vance might mean it would deflate the MAGA movement’s hard-core ethnonationalist base. But to the degree he’s also saying the broader American mainstream will reject “amnesty” for all illegal border crossers, this is obviously false.
The polling is consistent: No matter how the question is asked, solid majorities support paths to legalization for people who meet certain conditions. That last bit is critical: Most Americans grasp that the criteria built into such proposals—eligibility and language requirements, law enforcement check-ins—constitute reasonable hurdles given the original offense and the offender’s subsequent conduct.
Post-liberals like Vance love to tell liberals that their understanding of “human nature” is fatally unrealistic. But in the real world, most people’s instinctual grasp of this morally messy situation doesn’t prove nearly as rigid as Vance’s does. We understand that if people come illegally, it’s because we make it absurdly difficult to come legally. We acknowledge we might have done the same. We know our good fortune in being born American—and the bad luck of those seeking refuge here—is largely arbitrary.
Vance would reject that idea, too. A Catholic convert with Christian nationalist inclinations, he likely believes his own lineage reaching deep into the misty Kentucky mountains was not arbitrary—it was providentially ordained. To people who think this way, we can only reply: That can’t be the basis for solving the undocumented problem in a secular liberal democracy, and regardless, most Americans want it solved our way.
Vance’s core conundrum is this: Majorities of Americans simply don’t see the offense of entering and living here illegally as a permanently disqualifying one. That might be distressing for those who see it as an act of profound violence against mystically conjured visions of the American nation’s true essence. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t true.