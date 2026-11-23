Two States Sue Elon Musk’s AI Company Over Deepfake Porn
SpaceXSI is facing several lawsuits over “nudification.”
Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company is being sued by two states for “nudification”—allowing users to create sexually explicit images of adults and children without their consent.
On Monday, Oregon and Virginia each filed separate complaints against Musk’s SpaceXSI—which operates his Grok AI chatbot—for purposefully weakening its regulations against “nudification” and allowing users to create nonconsensual pornographic images of people with relative ease.
In late 2025, X users started posting pictures of different people and asking Grok to take all of their clothes off and/or place them in sexual positions. Grok obliged, creating more than 1.8 million sexually explicit images in barely over a week.
The AI tool even admitted to doing this, writing in January that it “identified lapses in safeguards and [was] urgently fixing them—[child sexual abuse material] is illegal and prohibited… a company could face criminal or civil penalties if it knowingly facilitates or fails to prevent AI-generated CSAM after being alerted.”
That’s exactly what’s happening now, as two states are taking action. Musk and SpaceXSI have previously been sued by 16 other plaintiffs, including the city of Baltimore. President Trump’s Justice Department has already taken Musk’s side on the issue, arguing in August that the blame should solely be on the users, not the creator of the tool.