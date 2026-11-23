In late 2025, X users started posting pictures of different people and asking Grok to take all of their clothes off and/or place them in sexual positions. Grok obliged, creating more than 1.8 million sexually explicit images in barely over a week.

The AI tool even admitted to doing this, writing in January that it “identified lapses in safeguards and [was] urgently fixing them—[child sexual abuse material] is illegal and prohibited… a company could face criminal or civil penalties if it knowingly facilitates or fails to prevent AI-generated CSAM after being alerted.”

That’s exactly what’s happening now, as two states are taking action. Musk and SpaceXSI have previously been sued by 16 other plaintiffs, including the city of Baltimore. President Trump’s Justice Department has already taken Musk’s side on the issue, arguing in August that the blame should solely be on the users, not the creator of the tool.