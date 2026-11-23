How Howard Lutnick Bought His Way Back Into Trump’s Good Graces
Donald Trump doesn’t keep his Commerce secretary around for his personality.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was on the verge of getting pink-slipped—until he gave the president a whole lot of cash.
Lutnick saved his own job with a simple cash infusion of $25 million toward Donald Trump’s presidential library, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday. That detail was first reported by Maggie Haberman in her book Regime Change, which she co-authored with fellow New York Times journalist Jonathan Swan. Haberman added to the Journal’s story on Sunday, sharing on X that Trump had brought up the donation in several big meetings, oftentimes saying that the only reason he tolerated Lutnick’s “bullshit” was because Lutnick “gave me” $25 million.
“Other times he said only that he asked and Lutnick gave it ‘in one second,’” Haberman reported.
Lutnick has been a steadfast component of Trump’s entourage since the 2020 presidential election, when the former Cantor Fitzgerald chairman and lifelong Democrat became one of Trump’s biggest fundraisers. By 2024, Lutnick had become such a trusted confidant in MAGAworld that he was appointed as co-chair of Trump’s presidential transition team and, later, tapped to run the Department of Commerce.
But a rift opened between Trump and Lutnick earlier this year, when the latter admitted to lawmakers on Capitol Hill that he visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island in 2012.
Prior to that point, Lutnick had repeatedly rejected Epstein and his crimes, telling The New York Post podcast last year that he cut off all contact with “that disgusting person” after he and his wife were invited to tour Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse in 2005. Epstein was, at the time, the Lutnicks’ Manhattan neighbor.
But emails made public in an Epstein files document dump indicated that wasn’t true. Instead, Lutnick continued to reach out to the controversial financier, long after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes. One notable occasion included Lutnick’s attendance at one of Epstein’s dinner parties in 2011, which reportedly included other high profile New York socialites, such as alleged child molester (and famed Hollywood filmmaker) Woody Allen, according to government records. Lutnick and Epstein also shared business interests, and even invested in a company together shortly after the island visit.
Trump, who Epstein famously referred to as one of his “closest friends,” must have thought Lutnick’s affiliation was a bad look. But apparently anything can fly in this administration—if the price is right.