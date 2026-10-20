You Can See Everything Is Unexpectedly Heartbreaking

The first half of the movie is fairly straightforward: Fielder spends a month with Holmes and her family at the beachfront house they are renting in San Diego before she begins serving an 11-year sentence for fraud in a federal prison camp in Texas. (The sentence has since been reduced.) On Holmes’s side, the purpose appears to be to show that she has nothing to hide. On Fielder’s, it’s an opportunity to capture an atmosphere that is surreal even by his standards and ask some exceptionally blunt questions—a setup reminiscent of any number of Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends. He approaches Holmes’s father with: “I read you worked at Enron. How was that?” He suggests to Billy that Holmes may have had an ulterior motive in coupling up with him: “Isn’t your family rich?” To the couple, he muses one evening that it’s funny he is known for a show about business scams and now he’s making a film about them.

Some of the tension here builds predictably on the distance between how much Holmes tells Fielder he can see and what he is really allowed to see, between what he can capture on camera and what is being staged for his benefit. The film’s title comes from a text Holmes sends him shortly after she agrees to let him stay in the house 24-7, promising “fyi you can totally see everything.” It’s a message that feels less direct than it might sound, since Holmes sends it moments after walking away from him. As she strolls on the beach not far away, he can see her both when he receives her message and when she checks her phone for his reply. There are times when Fielder seems to have way too much access—there is a shot of Billy taking a shower, for instance, that prominently features his penis—and times when his interviews get sharply cut off.

One thing that the Holmes camp appears eager to emphasize for the cameras is her weirdness. Billy often insists that she is not normal and that she just thinks differently. When Fielder grills her about false claims she made about Theranos’s technology (“the fact that we have a single device that can perform any test”), she insists, with the unblinking determination of someone who is living deep inside a delusion, that everything she said was true. (Could she be anything but deluded when contemplating holding weekly patent brainstorm sessions with Billy from prison, or, as she terms it, “inventing from a cage”?) In this sense the weirdness serves as a kind of alibi, creating the impression that at best Holmes was somehow unable to understand that she was doing anything wrong.