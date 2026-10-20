Trump’s Vile Tirade About Sen. Elissa Slotkin Exposes Sleazy MAGA Scam

It’s pure bulls--t. But the online outrage they ginned up has started paying off with headlines like this one from CNN:

Democratic Senator sparks controversy over comments on investigating the Trump administration

Note how the right is drained of agency entirely: the only actor who sparked the “controversy” is Slotkin! But she didn’t spark anything, as any fair reading of her comments immediately indicates.

You can watch the key Slotkin monologue starting right here. Slotkin says “accountability” for the Trump administration requires Congress to pick high-profile examples of its “corruption.” She adds that such oversight should “not just focus on the president, but on the people who enabled him,” that is, on officials “who are doing his bidding.” Slotkin says she hopes real oversight might dissuade young people from joining the administration if they conclude association with a corrupt administration will buy them “a ton of problems.”