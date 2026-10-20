Trump’s Vile Tirade About Sen. Elissa Slotkin Exposes Sleazy MAGA Scam

So here’s how the game works. Right-wing propagandists dishonestly clip a Democrat’s comments to conjure up the impression of a dark plot to persecute supporters of Donald Trump. A bunch of them post on it with an algorithmic boost from Elon Musk. Soon the sheer noise itself vaults the story out of the right-wing ecosphere and into mainstream coverage, where the even-handed airing of both sides’ “positions” transforms it into a “controversy.” Paydirt!
Case in point: Last week, Senator Elissa Slotkin said at an academic panel that Congress must impose accountability on mid-tier government officials who enable corruption at higher levels. MAGA personalities cherry-picked one quote from the Michigan Democrat to insist she called for the indiscriminate prosecution of young Trump supporters.
It’s pure bulls--t. But the online outrage they ginned up has started paying off with headlines like this one from CNN:
Democratic Senator sparks controversy over comments on investigating the Trump administration
Note how the right is drained of agency entirely: the only actor who sparked the “controversy” is Slotkin! But she didn’t spark anything, as any fair reading of her comments immediately indicates.
You can watch the key Slotkin monologue starting right here. Slotkin says “accountability” for the Trump administration requires Congress to pick high-profile examples of its “corruption.” She adds that such oversight should “not just focus on the president, but on the people who enabled him,” that is, on officials “who are doing his bidding.” Slotkin says she hopes real oversight might dissuade young people from joining the administration if they conclude association with a corrupt administration will buy them “a ton of problems.”
The MAGA right jumped all over this after an obscure conservative account clipped 26 seconds of it and packaged it as a call for “political prosecutions” designed to “scare young conservatives” away from politics.
Brian Beutler tracked the whole sordid spectacle that unfolded next: Big MAGA personalities adopted that exact framing. One falsely insisted that Slotkin had threatened “illegal arrests,” which will require reminding her “why we have the Second Amendment.”
Trump just got in on this scam, too. Speaking to reporters, the president called Slotkin a “lowlife” who “weaponized government,” repeating the phrase for emphasis.
There was also this exchange:
REPORTER: She says she wants there to be prosecutions of Republicans, to scare young conservatives from going into office.
TRUMP: That’s a hell of a statement. Slotkin said that there should be prosecutions in order to scare people from going into politics. That’s a Democrat. That’s all they do. That’s all they’re good at. And you know what? That’s why they’re getting their asses kicked.
Note that the reporter recites the invented interpretation of Slotkin’s comments as if that’s what she’d said verbatim, then invites Trump to “respond” to that. This unnamed reporter may be one of the propagandists handpicked by the White House to deliver questions exactly like this one.
The only correct response to this nonsense is: Who the f–k are we kidding here?
We already know that mid-tier government officials are indeed under pressure, here in the real world, to engage in extreme corruption and likely lawbreaking. That’s because this has been publicly documented again and again and again. Here’s a partial list:
- Numerous prosecutors in Minnesota quit after coming under pressure to baselessly investigate the widow of Renee Good, who was shot to death by a federal agent.
- A top military commander resigned amid private concerns over the administration’s orders to carry out the likely-illegal killing of suspected drug smugglers in the Caribbean.
- A prosecutor in Virginia stepped down after facing pressure to corruptly prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James, a longtime Trump foe.
- Trump openly directed prosecutors to indict former FBI director James Comey even though career lawyers thought the case was too weak to justify it.
- Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi precisely because she wasn’t adequately prosecuting his critics in defiance of facts and law.
- As a senior housing agency official, Trump ally Bill Pulte made a hobby of scouring the mortgage applications of Trump critics to gin up fake rationales for prosecuting them.
- Top Trump officials corruptly brought the full weight of the government down on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, all because his wrongful deportation to a foreign gulag embarrassed the despot, so he had to be found guilty of something.
The right retort to MAGA personalities faking outrage over Slotkin’s comments is to laugh in their faces.
What about Slotkin’s remarks about young people entering government? The entire context for her answer was a question about how Congress can reclaim power it has abdicated as a check on the executive branch. This abdication has indeed happened at a large scale.
Slotkin’s point, then, is that it’s not desirable for young people who aspire to careers in government to come to believe that executive branch corruption can unfold even as congressional oversight is reduced to a dead letter. At worst this was inartfully worded on her part. The larger meaning is perfectly clear.
The stakes here are considerable. All the outrage and intimations about the Second Amendment are taking their toll: Josh Stewart, a spokesperson for Slotkin, tells me that she and her staff have “received a huge uptick in threats,” which have been reported to the U.S. Capitol Police. Stewart adds: “This has resulted in an increased security presence for Senator Slotkin and her entire team.”
Mission accomplished for MAGA, apparently.
Democrats absolutely should be saying right now that if they take congressional power, mid-level government officials will need to prepare for much more robust efforts at transparency and accountability. Democrats should urge them to consider whether they want to continue enabling Trump’s corruption at risk of public exposure to themselves.
It’s no accident that Senator Jon Ossoff has emerged as a successful communicator in Democratic politics while making vows like this one:
Meanwhile, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed went viral after a MAGA plant demanded he disavow the Muslim Brotherhood. He didn’t give an inch to the bad-faith question itself and made the exchange all about the veiled Christian Nationalist intent of his questioner—a GOP operative who once worked for Senator Josh Hawley—to mark Muslims as unfit to participate in U.S. democracy.
The virtue of these approaches is that they don’t waste time pretending there’s a shred of legitimacy to MAGA outrage. They don’t let the media tendency to elevate that outrage into double-sided “controversy” lead to pulled punches and mealy-mouthed apologies or equivocation.
What really happened with Slotkin is that she pointed out the obvious: Trump’s corrupt and potentially criminal schemes depend on underlings being willing to carry them out—and a Congress that has dispensed with its oversight role entirely. And that can’t be allowed to stand in a republic grounded in rule of law.
For some reason, MAGA personalities decided that this very suggestion constitutes a dire threat to their political project.
In truth, they’re not wrong about that last part. But this doesn’t make the point they think it does.