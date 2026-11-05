Voters Just Changed the Trajectory of the Supreme Court

Winning in 2026 has profound implications for the stakes of Senate elections in 2028 and 2030, as well. Only one-third of the Senate is up for reelection at a time every two years. Let’s hypothesize that Republicans manage to hold on in Alaska and Mississippi and the Democrats stay at 54 seats. Under that scenario, there is no obvious path for the GOP to retake the Senate in 2028. Of the 16 Democratic-held seats that will be up in two years, they are predominantly in deep blue territory. Only five seats are in states that Trump won in 2024: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. All five of those states swung hard against Trump on Tuesday night.

Republicans would have to either run the table in those five races to get an outright Senate majority or win four of the five seats and hold the presidency. That is a daunting ask after Tuesday’s results. The Ohio seat will be contested by Senator-elect Sherrod Brown, who is currently ahead by a quarter-million votes with 95 percent of precincts reporting. (His victory this year was to fill out the remainder of the term vacated by Vance two years ago.) Georgia voters will be asked to reelect Senator Raphael Warnock after already giving him a full six-year term in a difficult cycle for Democrats in 2028. With Trump’s lame-duck twilight already underway, it is extremely unlikely that the national political environment will be as favorable for the GOP as it was in 2022 or 2024.

Things only get worse for Republicans from there. If the GOP doesn’t retake the Senate in 2028, it will be almost impossible in 2030. That cycle’s map is as formidable for Republicans as this year’s map was for Democrats. Only two of that year’s seats—the other Arizona and Nevada seats—are held by Democratic senators in states that Trump won in 2024. The rest are in sapphire-blue states, most with incumbents who would be hard to dislodge.