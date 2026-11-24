During the first Trump administration and the Biden years, Dhillon reliably produced impact litigation founded in conservative cultural grievance. She represented former Google engineer James Damore in a class-action suit claiming Silicon Valley discriminated against white conservative men. She launched high-profile lawsuits targeting gender-affirming medical care and school trans-inclusion policies. When state and local governments enacted emergency public-health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dhillon’s group secured shadow docket victories from the Supreme Court that rewrote First Amendment doctrine on the fly and subordinated public health to religious exemptions. And when Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election, Dhillon was right there advising the campaign, openly banking on Trump-appointed justices like Amy Coney Barrett to step in and deliver the presidency.

Getting a primo posting at the DOJ was an opportunity for Dhillion to take her show directly to the halls of power, but it certainly wasn’t necessary for her main goal of teeing up cases for our conservative overlords on the Supreme Court. If anything, the nineteen-month wrecking ball of Trump DOJ leadership cleared away some of the institutional obstacles standing in her path, leaving fewer defenses against the private lawsuits her firm traditionally levies.

By the time Dhillon stepped down, more than 75 percent of the Civil Rights Division’s career staff had been driven out. Consider what that wreckage means the moment Dhillon and her peers walk back into private practice. Historically, when conservative litigants went to federal court to gut the Voting Rights Act, roll back workplace anti-discrimination rules, or challenge civil rights protections, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division brought its institutional expertise, statutory authority, and decades of enforcement data to defend federal civil rights laws. By hollowing out that division from the inside, Dhillon and her colleagues kneecapped the federal government’s primary civil rights watchdog. When private, conservative firms file their next wave of lawsuits attacking voting access, public school equity policies, or corporate diversity programs, the DOJ won’t be in their way.