Not long after the extent of Democrats’ midterm victories became apparent, senior officials at the Department of Justice began sprinting for the exits. Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon announced her resignation on November 5, just two days after voters handed control of Congress back to Democrats. Within twenty-four hours, National Security Division chief John Eisenberg and U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones followed suit. By November 9, Civil Division head Brett Shumate became the fourth top DOJ official to resign in under a week.
These departing officials’ tenures are a ledger of the real-world harms of the conservative legal movement: a nineteen-month campaign that converted the Justice Department’s enforcement power into a weapon against the very people it exists to protect. Dhillon, who vowed during her confirmation process that
“either DEI will die itself, or we will kill it,” spent her tenure reorienting the Civil Rights Division away from its core mandate of defending marginalized communities and toward chasing conservative grievance over mythical “reverse racism” against white men. After driving out more than three quarters of the division’s career staff, she pulled the division out of school desegregation and discrimination cases and refused to investigate fatal shootings by ICE agents during an explicitly racist campaign of profiling and deporting people of color.
On top of all that, Dhillon used the office to threaten and investigate universities over diversity policies and student organizing on campus. Shumate used the Civil Division to dismantle workplace diversity programs, sue sanctuary jurisdictions trying to keep local police out of mass deportations, and shutter clinics providing gender-affirming care, abruptly cutting off medically necessary treatment for transgender adolescents and their families. Meanwhile, Eisenberg oversaw politically motivated leak probes and the retaliatory classified-documents prosecution of Trump critic John Bolton, while Reding Quiñones ran Trump’s sprawling “grand conspiracy” investigation into political rivals—a partisan fishing expedition that dragged targets through costly, abusive federal scrutiny without producing a single indictment before he headed for the door.
That these conservative ghouls saw the writing on the wall and abandoned their posts is an unqualified good for the DOJ (although it is unlikely they will be replaced by anyone better). It is truly satisfying to see bad things happen to bad people. Had they remained at the DOJ into January 2027, they would have spent the year under oath at a witness table, answering Democratic subpoenas about political prosecutions, dismantled enforcement units, and discarded desegregation decrees. Nevertheless, these lawyers aren’t abandoning their crusade against multiracial democracy. Instead, they’re trading in their government paychecks for conservative dark money funding and resuming the fight.
Take Dhillon, who is heading straight back into private practice. Long before Trump nominated her to run the Civil Rights Division, Dhillon built a high-profile career at the Dhillon Law Group and her nonprofit litigation outfit, the Center for American Liberty, perfecting the core business model of the modern conservative legal movement (and funneling nonprofit donations to her private firm in the process). That model doesn’t require an office at DOJ. In the current environment, it only requires manufacturing ideological grievances, packaging them as novel constitutional injuries, and routing them through hand-picked federal district and appellate judges straight to a six-justice conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court.
During the first Trump administration and the Biden years, Dhillon reliably produced impact litigation founded in conservative cultural grievance. She represented former Google engineer James Damore in a class-action suit claiming Silicon Valley discriminated against white conservative men. She launched high-profile lawsuits targeting gender-affirming medical care and school trans-inclusion policies. When state and local governments enacted emergency public-health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dhillon’s group secured shadow docket victories from the Supreme Court that rewrote First Amendment doctrine on the fly and subordinated public health to religious exemptions. And when Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election, Dhillon was right there advising the campaign, openly banking on Trump-appointed justices like Amy Coney Barrett to step in and deliver the presidency.
Getting a primo posting at the DOJ was an opportunity for Dhillion to take her show directly to the halls of power, but it certainly wasn’t necessary for her main goal of teeing up cases for our conservative overlords on the Supreme Court. If anything, the nineteen-month wrecking ball of Trump DOJ leadership cleared away some of the institutional obstacles standing in her path, leaving fewer defenses against the private lawsuits her firm traditionally levies.
By the time Dhillon stepped down, more than 75 percent of the Civil Rights Division’s career staff had been driven out. Consider what that wreckage means the moment Dhillon and her peers walk back into private practice. Historically, when conservative litigants went to federal court to gut the Voting Rights Act, roll back workplace anti-discrimination rules, or challenge civil rights protections, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division brought its institutional expertise, statutory authority, and decades of enforcement data to defend federal civil rights laws. By hollowing out that division from the inside, Dhillon and her colleagues kneecapped the federal government’s primary civil rights watchdog. When private, conservative firms file their next wave of lawsuits attacking voting access, public school equity policies, or corporate diversity programs, the DOJ won’t be in their way.
And the judges waiting to hear those cases haven’t gone anywhere. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is openly inviting private litigators to keep feeding its docket. Seemingly based on the fact that Black students are still being accepted at prestigious universities after the Court outlawed race-conscious admissions, Justice Samuel Alito warned conservative activists that “diligent judicial enforcement…will be needed going forward” to counteract universities’ “considerable resistance” to the Court’s 2023 decision in Students for Fair Admissions. Alito’s pointed echoing of liberal criticism of white Southern politicians’ “massive resistance” to Brown v. Board of Education was certainly not lost on a room full of conservatives with persecution complexes. Even as Black enrollment at elite universities has plummeted to its lowest levels in decades, white conservatives somehow remain the real oppressed minority group in the United States. Because federal judges can’t file lawsuits themselves, a sitting justice calling for “diligent judicial enforcement” at a conservative gala is an unmistakable signal to private lawyers like Dhillon to keep bringing the cases so the Court can finish the job.
Congressional committees can haul former DOJ officials before cameras to build a public record of how the department was abused, but they can’t strip life tenure from the hundreds of right-wing judges Trump installed across the federal bench, or alter the math on a Supreme Court that has spent the past several years dismantling the administrative state, inventing new constitutional shields for corporate and religious plaintiffs, and reserving final policymaking authority for itself.
The conservative legal movement understood decades ago that controlling the judiciary is far more durable than winning any single election. As long as the Roberts Court remains intact in its current form, right-wing lawyers do not need a badge from the Justice Department to strip workers, voters, and marginalized communities of their rights. They just need a willing plaintiff and a sympathetic bench.
Celebrating the exit of Harmeet Dhillon and her colleagues mistakes a tactical retreat for a structural victory. These lawyers didn’t need DOJ titles to dismantle civil rights protections, kneecap federal agencies, or rewrite constitutional doctrine before they entered government, and they won’t need them now that they are heading back into private practice, so long as a six-justice conservative supermajority on pace to hold power for decades sits waiting to capitalize on their next wave of grievance litigation. The pipeline isn’t going anywhere, so Democrats need to look beyond oversight hearings and confront the institution that makes the conservative legal movement’s business model effective.
The new Congress needs to expand the Supreme Court to break its entrenched right-wing majority while considering its constitutional authority to strip the Court of jurisdiction over core civil rights laws, channel litigation away from hand-picked conservative judges, require a supermajority of justices to strike down federal statutes, and establish fast-track congressional review to override activist rulings. Until Democrats both rebalance the bench and strip it of the unchecked power it has hoarded for itself, these resignations won’t protect a single person—they’ll just move the battlefield back to where conservatives already own the judges.