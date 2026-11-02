Will the Supreme Court Forsake Antonin Scalia’s Warning?

Even if the court wants to stick with the “ill-fitting Smith framework,” the plaintiffs argued, Colorado’s non-discrimination rule should still fail because it is not “generally applicable” either. They describe certain placement-preference requirements as “numerous exceptions that violate the plain text of the mandate and thus undermine Colorado’s asserted interest in ensuring equal access,” such as preferences for low-income families and children with disabilities.

Colorado countered that its placement-preferences system doesn’t amount to exceptions to the non-discrimination rule. State officials testified in the lower courts that law, policy, and practice allow for adjustments to the sorting algorithm “only when those adjustments do not violate the equal-opportunity requirements.” Those requirements, the state insisted, “ensure that all Colorado parents—Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, gay, or straight—can trust that their four-year-olds will not be turned away from publicly funded preschools because of religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other protected characteristic.”

The Supreme Court has made a habit out of taking up religious-freedom cases from Colorado that challenge the state’s non-discrimination laws, most famously in cases involving a Christian wedding-cake baker and a Christian web designer who did not want to work with hypothetical same-sex couples. The justices are unlikely to overturn Smith here and the plaintiffs notably did not ask them to do so, instead hewing to the trend of working around the 1990 ruling. Oral arguments should provide some insight on how far that trend will go.