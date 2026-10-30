Another Right-Wing Tax Revolt Is Brewing. Will the Dems Blow It Again?

The reasons today are much the same as they were in the 1970s. In an inflationary era, home values have outstripped both overall price increases and working- and middle-class wages, which, after a short period of relatively strong growth, have stalled again.

In the ’70s, the culprits were corrupt assessors who handed out obscenely low valuations on the most valuable properties. Today, it’s cities subsidizing real estate developers through tax increment financing and handing generous tax breaks to data centers, both of which shrink local tax bases and shift the costs of local government onto everyone else. It’s a tax appeals process designed by and for large real estate owners and their attorneys, who use it to win ever-larger reductions, while it remains virtually inaccessible to those most unfairly overtaxed. It’s a local political culture that caters to corporations and mobile capital and asks little in return. And it’s the steady withdrawal of federal and state support for local governments and schools. That process began under Reagan and, with a brief exception during the Covid pandemic, has continued ever since, leaving localities to fend for themselves. In short, average Americans are paying more, and local governments are still coming up short, because the wealthy are paying so little.

Today’s tax revolts should be seen not simply as a threat but also as an opportunity for the left. While orchestrated by anti-tax extremists intent on defunding the state, these campaigns consistently draw their support from average Americans with pocketbook concerns and valid frustrations at a patently unfair tax system. Those voters should not be mocked and dismissed as selfish adversaries but embraced as potential allies, whose mounting anger can—and should—be channeled into a movement for structural reform.