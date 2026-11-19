Trump Ex–Press Secretary’s Claim to Be Lawyer Comes Back to Bite Her
The State Bar of California has opened an investigation into Katie Zacharia.
Katie Zacharia was the White House press secretary for just five days, but her brief tenure has already come back to haunt her.
The State Bar of California has opened an investigation into the 42-year-old and her self-purported legal expertise, Popular Info reported Thursday.
Prior to joining the Trump administration, Zacharia made a career for herself as an on-air commentator by claiming to be a lawyer. This included multiple appearances on Fox News and Newsmax, where her chyrons framed her as something of a legal expert.
But she was not. Last month, Popular Info first reported that Zacharia was not actually licensed to practice law anywhere in the country. She obtained her J.D. from Pepperdine Caruso Law in 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her work history also includes a gig as “general counsel” for a Ric Grenell–operated nonprofit based in California, though Popular Info’s Judd Legum found she held no credentials to practice law there.
Zacharia is not listed as a member of the bar in Texas or Washington, D.C., either, despite evidence that she also worked in both places in a legal capacity. She told reporters after her single press briefing that she took the bar “when [she] moved to China,” but that is impossible under Chinese law. Zacharia eventually admitted she never passed the bar but thought that referring to herself as a “lawyer” instead of an “attorney” clarified her lack of credentials.
Public backlash to the revelations—and her lackluster performance as press secretary—quickly pushed her out of the White House.
The California investigation is the result of an October 14 complaint filed by the Campaign for Accountability, a nonprofit watchdog group based in Washington. At the time, the organization asked the California State Bar to examine whether Zacharia had violated state law when she functioned as general counsel. Now it seems they’ll get some answers.
“Zacharia may have thought she was just playing a lawyer on TV, but by repeatedly holding herself out as an attorney on news programs, she was pretending to have authority she lacks,” CFA executive director Michelle Kuppersmith said in a statement. “We’re pleased the California Bar is taking this matter seriously and investigating.”