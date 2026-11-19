Why the Heck Is Kyrsten Sinema at the Senate Right Now?
The former senator is trying to get her ex-colleagues to support a dangerous bill.
Former Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema is back on Capitol Hill urging her former colleagues to support a dangerous permitting reform bill, The Washington Sun reported Thursday.
The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, or BAAJA, would fast-track approvals for the construction of energy, mining, and infrastructure projects by severely limiting environmental challenges, radically altering transmission approvals, and even allowing the fossil fuel companies to sue the government if they can show they were discriminated against based on fuel type. The bill has been fiercely opposed by environmental groups and tribal organizations.
Sinema is not a registered lobbyist, but she co-chairs the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Coalition, a group of tech companies advocating on behalf of energy-hungry data centers. A spokesperson for the group told the Sun that Sinema was “not doing any work on behalf of us.”
A spokesperson for Sinema told the Sun that Sinema had stepped in at the request of her former colleagues.
“She is not helping on behalf of any person, and has no client or compensation here. She cares about her friends and is happy to help,” the spokesperson said.
Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, the Project on Government Oversight’s director of government affairs, raised concerns about Sinema’s involvement.
“Maybe she’s just passionate about permitting reform, but I would suspect that’s not what’s happening,” Hedtler-Gaudette told the Sun. “She probably has a vested interest in this bill for a client or someone else.”
Before this, Sinema was most known for her “independent” heel turn, voting against workers’ rights and health care advances after campaigning as a next-generation progressive. More recently, she was sued under a North Carolina law for “home-wrecking” her bodyguard’s marriage.