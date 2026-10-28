When Buy Now, Pay Later Can Mean You’re Paying a Whole Lot More Later

What’s worse, people often turn to these products when they’re already deeply in debt. In September, researchers at the Century Foundation and Protect Borrowers, a nonprofit that fights predatory lending, released a report showing that half of all workers’ wage gains since 2022 have gone to debt service, mostly to credit cards and auto loans. That means that rather than using any increases in wages to save, get ahead, or improve their lives, they’re using extra money they earn to pay back the debt they’ve taken on as their lives have grown increasingly unaffordable.

That research didn’t even include data from buy now, pay later loans because they’re not reported to the credit bureaus. But it helps explain why consumers have had to turn to this additional lending option to pay for their basic expenses. Their income gains have gone to debt service, their credit cards are already maxed out, and their interest rates are high. They turn to buy now, pay later because they have nowhere else to turn.

“It’s often people who are already distressed who are taking this on as just a lifeline to be able to pay their groceries for the week or kind of meet their basic needs,” said Angela Hanks, chief of policy programs at the Century Foundation. She said the loans were initially marketed for big, luxury purchases, but that’s not how consumers have used them. “What we’re actually seeing is that people are using it because they’re maxed out on their credit card, they have a paycheck that hasn’t meaningfully gone up in quite a long time, and they still need to buy groceries to feed their kids. They still need to put gas in the car, they still need to buy their kid who’s grown out of their shoes from last year a new pair of shoes. So they’re finding people who are using it more and more to make their ends meet.”