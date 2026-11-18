Google’s Attempt to Force Schools to Use Its AI Tools Is Backfiring
Three of the biggest school districts in the U.S. are weighing turning away from Google Search.
A growing number of schools across the country are looking for search engine alternatives in lieu of Google’s AI ultimatum.
The company announced earlier this month that it plans to turn off search engine access as soon as next year for K-12 schools that toggle off its AI tools, claiming the decision is necessary based on the technologies’ recent fusion. But educators were not satisfied by that.
Some of the country’s largest school districts—including in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago—are considering doing away with Google altogether.
“If Google doesn’t reconsider their position, we will explore other search options,” Kamar H. Samuels, the chancellor of New York City schools, said in a statement. “We refuse to accept the false binary Google has laid out.”
Potential options include DuckDuckGo and Microsoft’s Bing, both of which offer users the option to disable AI-generated answers. Google, meanwhile, has only offered school districts more ways to interact with AI, such as AI Mode and AI Overview, which provides users with chatbot search functions and summarized results, reported The New York Times.
“We are actively building these experiences in partnership with educators, listening closely to ensure our products support students and teachers,” Google told the Times in a statement Wednesday, disclosing that the company would turn off its Gemini AI program and search engine for schools “until schools decide which services to enable.”
Studies conducted over the last several months have indicated that the risks attached to the use of AI in schools outweigh the potential benefits. A January report by the Brookings Institution’s Center for Universal Education found that AI can “undermine children’s foundational development,” and that “the damages it has already caused are daunting.”
New skill development and problem-solving abilities are among the chief concerns when it comes to early-age AI dependence. Children can easily fall into a catch-22 in which they continually offload their work onto the AI, diminishing their self-confidence and self-reliance in the process, according to the Brookings Institution report.
“When kids use generative AI that tells them what the answer is,” Rebecca Winthrop, one of the report’s authors, told NPR in January, “they are not thinking for themselves. They’re not learning to parse truth from fiction. They’re not learning to understand what makes a good argument. They’re not learning about different perspectives in the world because they’re actually not engaging in the material.”