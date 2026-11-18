Cops Detained Teens at Gunpoint After AI Misidentified Bag of Chips
A lawsuit reveals the police and school principal then joked about the incident.
After school on October 20, 2025, 16-year-old Taki Allen was waiting with three friends outside Kenwood High School in Baltimore County, Maryland, for a ride home from football practice. Allen was eating a bag of Doritos. Suddenly, at least six Baltimore County Police Department vehicles arrived at the scene, and officers leapt out, guns drawn, forcing the boys to the ground and searching them.
The teens hadn’t done anything wrong. But Omnilert Gun Detect, an artificial intelligence weapon-detection system that scans security footage for firearms, had used the school cameras to misidentify Allen’s bag of chips as a gun.
Allen and his classmates Yui-Osa Ogbeide, Devon Thompson Jr., and Keith Winfield III are all Black. The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed a lawsuit on their behalf Tuesday against the police department, the Baltimore County board of education, school administrators, and several individual officers.
“The encounter was terrifying and life-threatening,” the lawsuit says. “With armed police encircling them for no apparent reason, each student feared for his life and the lives of his friends.”
After failing to find anything in the search, one police officer reportedly told the students, “AI is not the best,” and another said, “Fucking Omnilerts.” As the officers were leaving, another said, “Hey, thanks for not running away, that would have been a real problem.”
The lawsuit showed that the principal texted school staff and administrators after the police left to laugh about the incident.
The lawsuit also points out that the Omnilert Gun Detect system was patented in 2022, “barely a year” before it was implemented in Baltimore County schools. After it identified Allen’s doritos as a firearm, it sent a text message to a group of school administrators and police, who reviewed the alert and canceled it. But 10 minutes later, the school principal sent a screenshot of the footage in the security alert to a co-worker, who sent it to the police department, who then responded at the scene.
The Omnilert Gun Detect parent company, Omnilert LLC, has claimed that the AI system “distinguishes guns from inert objects such as cell phones, hand tools, common office objects and more” in order to “diminish false positives.” Maryland’s Office of the Inspector General for Education, however, found that 99 percent of alerts in Baltimore County schools have been false positives.
“These students were failed not only by a technology that is prone to false alerts, but also by the very adults meant to keep them safe when we send them to school. Instead of this protection, they were met with guns and traumatized,” Damon Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law said. “And it could have been even worse.”