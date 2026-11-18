Three presidents have inflicted lasting damage to the republic during the 45 years I’ve lived in and reported on Washington, D.C.: Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. But only Trump damaged the cityscape itself, creating what your high school English teacher would call an objective correlative to his public policies. Even visitors to the capital who don’t follow the news can readily observe that something is wrong.
During Trump’s first term, the Trump International Hotel, right there on Pennsylvania Avenue, gaudily solicited foreign bribes in the form of mass bookings. During Trump’s second term, the visible alterations are much more extensive, from the demolition of the White House East Wing to the gilding of equestrian sculptures along the Arlington Memorial Bridge, to the clearcutting of East Potomac Park, to the closing of treasured “third places” like Lafayette Park, the National Mall, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. If not blocked in court, we may soon see a whitewashing of the Second Empire edifice of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, demolition of the Kennedy Center, creation in West Potomac Park of a gaudy “Garden of American Heroes” (Whittaker Chambers! Milton Friedman! Alex Trebek!) and construction of a 250-foot arch blocking the view of Arlington National Cemetery. Welcome to Pottersville.
It’s difficult to imagine anyone taking in this panorama and concluding that the present rules for historic preservation are excessively restrictive. But that’s what the normally sensible Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island, and 20 other Democratic supporters of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, or BAAJA, appear to believe.
I am not one of those people who interprets the midterms to be some sort of referendum against the Democratic Party establishment. The arguments for throwing out Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer or House Speaker-in-waiting Hakeem Jeffries, both of whom can claim considerable credit for the November 3 blue wave, strike me as weak, and won’t likely prevail. But the Democratic leadership blundered badly in allowing BAAJA to proceed to the Senate floor, where it resides right now, and The New York Times editorial board and (more ambivalently) the Times’ preeminent political pundit, Ezra Klein, are quite wrong to support BAAJA. The problems in this nearly 500-page bill are too numerous to fix through the amendment process or in House-Senate conference. It needs to be ripped to pieces so that Congress’s new Democratic majority, which will have much more leverage over the finished product, can start afresh. When I raised that possibility with Senator Martin Heinrich, Democrat of New Mexico and one of BAAJA’s principal authors, he replied by email that “working people can’t afford to wait another few years for us to get this done.” Maybe not, but they can certainly wait another few months.
At least on the Democratic side, BAAJA is motivated by good intentions. Senate Democrats’ primary goal is to remove permitting obstacles to building green energy infrastructure. I’m all for that. But Aaron Regunberg argued persuasively last week in The New Republic that the bill’s changes to environmental laws are much too sweeping, as one would expect in a monthslong negotiation in which industry was invited to participate and environmental groups mostly were not. That’s a formula for getting rolled.
My own objections arise from the historic preservation part of the bill, which is significantly more slapdash than the environmental policy part, because it was kind of an afterthought added at the insistence of Senator Mike Lee, who is a Republican of Utah and (until January 3) chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Lee’s interest arises from his long-standing efforts to reduce environmental protections for Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. The monument is protected to some extent by the National Historic Preservation Act because it contains some significant historic and archaeological sites. Heinrich, who’s ranking on Energy and Natural Resources, waged a parallel fight to build SunZia Wind and Transmission, a massive green-energy project, in the face of historic preservation–based opposition from tribal communities who sought, for similar reasons, to get New Mexico’s San Pedro Valley listed as a historic site.
When I raised preservationists’ complaints about BAAJA with Heinrich (Whitehouse’s office didn’t reply to my query), he told me (again, via email): “I have listened to Tribes’ concerns and worked to codify in statute the federal government’s obligation to consult with Tribes under Section 106.… Still, I recognize there is more work to do, and I am committed to continuing to worsk with Tribal leaders and my colleagues to strengthen consultation beyond this bill.” Heinrich is right to suggest that such discussions can’t be conducted on the fly while the bill is days away from Senate passage. But Native Americans are hardly the only preservation-minded groups opposed to BAAJA. The National Trust for Historic Preservation said last week in a prepared statement that it “remains strongly opposed to” BAAJA, which “retains provisions that give federal officials broad discretion to subordinate historic preservation to other considerations.” If, as Heinrich says, “there is more work to do,” why not do it before BAAJA is allowed to become law, rather than at some unspecified future date?
How would BAAJA affect Trump’s D.C. makeover? Consider what’s been nicknamed the Arc de Trump. Current legal challenges cite a National Park Service finding that sight lines for at least 39 historic sites would be adversely affected by the arch. The new bill, however, excludes from consideration “any visual, atmospheric, or audible element” unless “it would have a direct impact on a historic property that would significantly diminish the eligible characteristics of the historic property.” In a webinar, the deputy general counsel for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Elizabeth Merritt, said that this language “would exclude from consideration most adverse visual effects.” The precise extent is hard to pinpoint because the bill never defines what “significantly diminish” even means. That will have to be hashed out in new litigation—never mind that one of the bill’s purposes is to reduce litigation.
The main preservationist objection to the bill is that it frees federal agencies from making historic preservation decisions without consulting state historic preservation agencies or the general public. There is no government-wide Agency for Historic Preservation; each federal agency is obliged to make its own independent decisions on these matters, about which it isn’t likely to possess much expertise. That’s why the 1966 National Historic Preservation Act, or NHPA, requires outside consultation. But under BAAJA, a federal agency could decide unilaterally, without consulting any outside experts or affected communities, that a given project will impose no adverse effects on historic preservation, et voilà! the project would move forward. That agency would also be free to decide unilaterally that other considerations outweigh those of historic preservation, so to hell with them.
BAAJA purports to be all about affordability, which over the last two years became a popular political movement. But as Regunberg noted, the most optimistic modeling predicts energy savings of $4–$7 per month by 2040. The actual political movement behind this bill is the one created by Klein and Derek Thompson’s 2025 book Abundance. I’ve written at length about my reservations concerning Abundism (here, here, here, and here). But I don’t lack sympathy for the movement’s motivating impulse to remove obstacles to development whenever it’s practical to do so. Where I differ with the Abundists is in my strong belief that those practicalities include legitimate matters of environmental protection and historic preservation. The Abundists incline toward flippancy about these, lending them lip service but little real attention, and Abundism’s shock troops within the business lobby take maximum advantage of this indifference.
Even if you accept Abundism on its own terms, it has little to say about the NHPA. Abundance gives the law exactly one page. Another leading Abundist text, the more thorough and better-argued Why Nothing Works by Marc J. Dunkelman, gives the NHPA two pages. By comparison, the pesky 1970 National Environmental Policy Act (which could use more discriminating revision than BAAJA proposes) scores seven pages in Abundance and 11 in Why Nothing Works. Historic preservation is seldom mentioned in news coverage of BAAJA, reflecting perhaps an informal collective judgment by the press that preservationist concerns are too trivial to mention.
The high priests of Abundism mostly ignore the NHPA because the NHPA isn’t where the action is.
The regulation enforcing the NHPA is named (after the relevant bill section) Section 106. As I’ve noted previously, Trump has proposed a regulation to gut Section 106. Perhaps you’re wondering what percentage of reviews conducted to enforce Section 106 result in a finding by a state historic preservation office of adverse effects. Sixty, 70 percent? Try 3 percent. How long, on average, does it take these offices to complete a Section 106 review? Two decades? Three? Try 16 days. (The law mandates state preservation offices be given a minimum of 30 days.) Section 106 is not the welter of red tape that BAAJA makes it out to be. The statistics I cite here are from a survey conducted by the National Conference of State Historic Preservation Officers that isn’t available online, but I was able to review the raw data in a spreadsheet. Forty state historic preservation officers were surveyed. The longest average review time reported was 38 days, and that was from a preservation office reviewing 5,000 Section 106 submittals. Most offices fielded fewer than 2,000.
Granted, your rank-and-file Abundist might reply, “But the lawsuits! Don’t NIMBY-minded preservationists clog the courts with lawsuits, wielding NHPA like a pickaxe?” Actually, they don’t. Greg Werkheiser, co-founder and managing partner of the preservationist law firm Cultural Heritage Partners, told me his firm surveyed 13 million lawsuits over the past 35 years to count how many so much as mentioned the National Historic Preservation Act. The answer: 266. There are 120,000 NHPA reviews per year, Werkheiser said, and of this annual tally, approximately eight result in lawsuits. “This is not a litigation crisis,” he said. The number bumped up last year to 13, but “half of those were because the president of the United States is violating the law and getting sued for it.”
Ah yes, the president. Our gilt-besotted, demolition-addicted president. Why the rush to cut a deal with America’s own Mad King Ludwig? And why especially the rush to do so when two months from now Democrats will command substantial majorities in the House and Senate? Even Klein has misgivings about the bill’s provision guaranteeing “permit certainty,” wherein a new president “can’t upend existing permits in a discriminatory manner.” This would appear to bar future presidents from tossing out illegal or just plain bad permits issued under Trump. The bill says permit certainty would not protect illegal permits, but the judiciary is a separate branch of government with its own ideas about what’s legal and what’s not.
In a few areas—for example, approvals of wind turbines on federal land—BAAJA would make it harder than it is now for Trump to obstruct. But that could prove a Pyrrhic victory. Trump has more or less admitted his team is bargaining in bad faith by saying he won’t approve wind turbines no matter what, so I’m not sure what Democrats gain here. In general, though, I rhapsodize less about which projects Trump might be forced to approve than I worry about which projects Trump could approve much more easily under BAAJA. This geriatric nutter is out of control already, and now Congress is preparing to hand him what John Podesta, President Joe Biden’s former climate adviser, calls a “loaded howitzer.” Podesta was talking about permit certainty, but the phrase even more aptly describes BAAJA’s unexamined provisions about historic preservation. If you want to stop Trump’s laying waste of Washington, D.C., I don’t see how you can support this bill. Kill it now.