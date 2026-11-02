Suddenly, MAGA’s Biggest Players in the House Are in Danger of Defeat

At a time when other vulnerable Republicans are fleeing Trump, Van Orden has aggressively hugged him while running an unabashedly pro-MAGA campaign, betting heavily on the Trump base to carry him through. Before getting elected in 2022, Van Orden attended Trump’s “Save America” rally on January 6, marching toward the Capitol and enthusiastically backing the insurrectionists’ aims. Also potentially vulnerable: Representative Bryan Steil of Wisconsin’s 1st district, a big proponent of Trump’s “election integrity” nonsense.

Make no mistake: All these races are still dog fights. But as of now, Democrats feel confident about beating Perry, Miller, and Van Orden. Though defeating Luna is still a steeper climb, it may be within reach on a very good night for Democrats. If not, knocking off the three others (and possibly Steil too) is still very doable on a merely good night.

I’ve argued that an underappreciated factor in this election is the public’s rejection of all three major pillars of the MAGA vision: tariffs, white-nationalist ethnic cleansing, and “America First” foreign policy. As Paul Krugman explains, it isn’t just that the tariffs are serious abuses of power and that the deportations are profoundly cruel. It’s also that both have spectacularly failed even to achieve the material goals that MAGA economics promised: There’s no major manufacturing rebound, and the decline in immigrant labor isn’t unleashing an explosion of blue-collar work for native-born Americans.