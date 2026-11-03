Is It the Dems’ Big Night? Watch These Eight Races With Early Results.

KENTUCKY-06: Polls in the Bluegrass State close at 6 p.m., the earliest in the country (along with Indiana, although the latter crosses time zones). Kentucky’s 6th district includes Lexington (a large college town) but also a number of surrounding rural counties. The Republican incumbent is retiring, so the race features Democrat Zach Dembo and Republican Ralph Alvarado. Cook gives the district a Partisan Voting Index, or PVI, of R+7, which is normally pretty safe, but this year Cook has it as a toss-up. Trump won the district by 15 points, so if Dembo wins, or even just keeps it close, that’s a good sign for the Democrats.

VIRGINIA-01: The polls close in Virginia at 7 p.m., so there’s a decent chance that we’ll start to know the results of some congressional races pretty early in the night. In Virginia’s 1st district, which hugs the Chesapeake Bay and its estuaries north of Newport News, Democrat Shannon Taylor is challenging Republican incumbent Rob Wittman. Cook has it as an R+8 district but says the race is a toss-up. Trump won the district by 5 percent two years ago, and the district hasn’t had a Democratic representative since the 1970s (though of course it has changed shape over those years due to redistricting). A Taylor win would suggest a big night.

VIRGINIA-02: Just south of the 1st, centered around Virginia Beach and Norfolk, this district is about as evenly split as any in the country—Trump won it in 2024 by 49.3 to 49.1 percent. Democrat Elaine Luria won the seat from a Republican in 2018; then she lost it to GOP incumbent Jen Kiggans in 2022. Luria is running to win it back, and Cook now rates the race “lean D.” People are mostly expecting a Luria win here. If she doesn’t, that could foretell a disappointing night.