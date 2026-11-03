The Democrats’ Anti-Corruption Message Is Breaking Through

This corruption comes in many forms. There’s President Trump’s massive wealth, which has increased exponentially since he returned to office last January. In an ad for Troy Jackson, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine, a former supporter of GOP Senator Susan Collins accused her of “enriching herself while voting with Trump to raise our costs,” a reference to an FBI bribery probe of Collins that Trump shut down. Texas state Representative Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic nominee for governor, blamed skyrocketing costs on Governor Greg Abbott’s support for data centers and no-bid contracts for his donors. “It’s the Greg Abbott corruption tax,” she said at a recent event, “and we all pay it.” In Georgia, Jon Ossoff has campaigned on reining in Trump and what he calls the “Mar-a-Lago mafia,” an inner circle including Trump’s adult children, their spouses, and the cabal of aides and enablers that surround him.

More than 500 ads this cycle have focused on the president’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein, including one in which James Talarico, Texas’s Democratic nominee for Senate, asks why his opponent, Republican Ken Paxton, is ignoring Epstein survivors. “When did pedophilia become a partisan issue?” Talarico asks, appearing alongside one of those survivors. “When did holding sexual abusers accountable become controversial?”

Corruption may also play a crucial role in turning deep-red districts blue. It’s an issue that allows some Democrats to hit back against Republicans without invoking Trump himself in areas he won by as many as 20 points just two years ago. “They don’t want to look kind of like overt partisans, just framing this issue around Trump,” Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett said on MS NOW in September. “In a Trump plus-15, Trump plus-20 district, that may look like taking on corruption across the board. In a plus-one seat, that may just look like taking on Trump directly and calling out his corruption specifically.” Denouncing a “broken” or “rigged” system allows Democrats to do just that—while also sounding a bit like the president himself.