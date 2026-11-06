Did Data Centers Make the Difference for Democrats?

Mullock said the top question he got over the course of the campaign was, “Will you be a decent human being?” Affordability concerns, he believed, were a distant second. Many voters also complained about the Iran war. To the extent that data center fights contributed to his win, Mullock suspects it was thanks to the many issues wrapped up in them, including voters’ concerns about money in politics, corruption, how to regulate artificial intelligence, and the money and power concentrated in Big Tech. “It even gets to the president—his statements on not regulating AI, and the people he chooses to have sitting behind him at his inauguration,” Mullock told me, referencing the coterie of Silicon Valley billionaires who attended the event in 2024. “That says something. Clearly there was a rebuke.”

If these elections were a rebuke of Trump, they were also a referendum on the company he keeps. Just a few years ago, Silicon Valley executives cast themselves as do-gooder liberals who opposed Trump and cared about things like climate change. Just two years into those billionaires’ love affair with MAGA, polling has found that most voters think of tech CEOs as Republicans and of tech companies as the biggest corporate spenders on GOP campaigns. The party didn’t seem to benefit much politically from its associations with Silicon Valley this cycle. Exit polling shows voters trust Democrats more to handle the economy, foreign policy, health care, government corruption, and policies about transgender people. Data centers and AI weren’t top issues for voters on Tuesday, but 57 percent said those technologies will do more to hurt society than help. Seventy-six percent said they opposed building data centers in their communities. Despite the nearly $500 million Elon Musk poured into the midterms on behalf of Republicans, the party suffered some of its biggest losses in living memory.

Hyperscalers now have to reckon with the reputational consequences of having jumped into bed with Trump. Facing prospective material consequences, companies like OpenAI are scrambling to align their messaging with the new political reality. A post-midterms missive from OpenAI chief global affairs officer Chris Lehane name-drops Franklin Delano Roosevelt and urges aspiring Democratic presidential candidates to embrace “an affirmative, big idea that puts people back in control—not by shielding them from AI but by helping them use it to reclaim agency over their lives.” Democrats may not be so easily convinced that OpenAI—whose president poured millions into MAGA Inc. and GOP candidates this cycle—has their best interest at heart.