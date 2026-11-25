The video features workers preparing to detonate the lead pile—which forced hundreds of people in the surrounding area to evacuate—to inspiring music.

U.S. Army personnel are on site in Middletown, Iowa, and have worked around the clock to mitigate the impacts of the planned controlled detonation later this morning. This includes a water wall filled with more than 100,000 gallons of water, earth berms, sand filled blocks, expert dispersion modeling, and temperature-regulating tarps. Our foremost priority is public health and safety, so take a look at how we’re protecting the community ⬇️ — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 25, 2026

This is by no means a positive event. Residents were forced to leave their homes and tape their windows down. And as The New Republic’s Kate Aronoff writes, “toxic plumes of lead-containing dust could spread as far as 100 miles away and settle onto the ground, crops, and bodies of water, including the Mississippi River, posing risks to humans as well as pets and livestock.”

“Pete Hegseth didn’t have time or money to warn the people of Iowa, implement proper evacuation procedures, or come up with an alternate plan that wouldn’t destroy the environment for generations to come, but he did have the time and money to make a fancy propaganda video,” one user wrote on X.