Watch the Pentagon’s Weird Iowa Lead Explosion Video
This environmental and public health danger apparently warranted some music.
The U.S. Army posted a hype video for the 10,000 pounds of toxic lead azide it blew up in Iowa on Wednesday.
“U.S. Army personnel are on site in Middletown, Iowa, and have worked around the clock to mitigate the impacts of the planned controlled detonation later this morning,” the post’s caption reads. “This includes a water wall filled with more than 100,000 gallons of water, earth berms, sand filled blocks, expert dispersion modeling, and temperature-regulating tarps. Our foremost priority is public health and safety, so take a look at how we’re protecting the community.”
The video features workers preparing to detonate the lead pile—which forced hundreds of people in the surrounding area to evacuate—to inspiring music.
This is by no means a positive event. Residents were forced to leave their homes and tape their windows down. And as The New Republic’s Kate Aronoff writes, “toxic plumes of lead-containing dust could spread as far as 100 miles away and settle onto the ground, crops, and bodies of water, including the Mississippi River, posing risks to humans as well as pets and livestock.”
“Pete Hegseth didn’t have time or money to warn the people of Iowa, implement proper evacuation procedures, or come up with an alternate plan that wouldn’t destroy the environment for generations to come, but he did have the time and money to make a fancy propaganda video,” one user wrote on X.
“There is obviously more testing to do that will provide certainty over time, but for now, federal officials have reported that lead dispersal should be limited, Iowans are safe, and damage to property is limited. I’m grateful to the experts on the ground who did all they could to make this detonation as safe as possible,” Iowa’s Democratic Governor-elect Rob Sand wrote on X Wednesday, but added: “The lead-up to the detonation should never have been so chaotic and unclear.
“Iowans across the state are understandably alarmed and scared. There must be immediate transparency to understand how and why this situation became what it did. And any Iowans who have been impacted in any way must be taken care of fully, right away.”
C-SPAN posted a more matter-of-fact video after the explosion from an Iowa TV station.