The Cooler-Than-You-Think History Behind the Kansas We Saw Tuesday

The same don’t-tread-on-me-ism extends to reproductive health in Kansas. In 2022, just after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Kansans soundly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment to ban abortion. Hamilton, who once described himself as “pro-life with a heavy heart,” is now explicitly pro-choice. “I acknowledge there is a moral tension surrounding the topic of abortion,” he has said, “but I do not believe that politicians should be making these decisions for women.” Last week, Rob Schenk, a former Operation Rescue leader and onetime anti-abortion militant in Kansas, endorsed Hamilton and praised his pro-choice views in the pages of Mother Jones. (Mary Harris “Mother” Jones was a frequent contributor to Appeal to Reason.)

Kansas Republicans were historically progressive or moderate, and they regularly supported the state’s many Democratic governors. But in the 1970s, the rich Koch network, which is headquartered in Wichita, began amassing right-wing influence. In 2012, the network helped oust moderate legislators in the state, and far-right Senator Sam Brownback, the Kochs’ made man, then pushed for deep tax cuts, notably to education. These cuts were so deep that the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the state had failed in its legal duty to educate children.

In 2017, over Brownback’s veto, Republicans finally voted with Democrats to roll back the cuts. In 2018, four GOP legislators even defected to the Democrats, saying their party had become too complicit with Donald Trump. “Brownback” became shorthand for the MAGA catastrophe. During this election season, incumbent Democratic Governor Laura Kelly campaigned for Holscher, warning that her Republican opponent in the race, Ty Masterson, would take Kansas “back to Brownback.”