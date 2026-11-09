The Votes Are In. The Mandate Is Accountability.

“The pundits like to slice-and-dice our country into Red States and Blue States; Red States for Republicans, Blue States for Democrats. But I’ve got news for them, too. We worship an awesome God in the Blue States, and we don’t like federal agents poking around our libraries in the Red States. We coach Little League in the Blue States and have gay friends in the Red States. There are patriots who opposed the war in Iraq and patriots who supported it. We are one people, all of us pledging allegiance to the stars and stripes, all of us defending the United States of America.”

Of course, in 2004, there were Democrats and Republicans. Minorities had radically different experiences in America than their white counterparts. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. There were not two sides to the Iraq War. If anyone would know that truth, it would be Barack Obama, who ultimately would win a presidential primary for the Democratic nomination on the fact that he was not in the Senate to vote in favor of sending troops to Iraq. The absence of that vote was always more powerful than the presence of The Speech.

As a teenager, I knew this reality, but I wanted to believe the words that sounded nice, even though the Iraq War and the government lies that started the war, repeated in national media, were the conditions that politically radicalized me. Like so many in my generation, I took The Speech to heart. I went to college, studied political science, moved to Washington, interned on the Hill, launched a career as a congressional reporter because government matters, so covering it is a public service.

But I am an adult now. I’ve put away my childish things. I learned too much about politics. I’ve lived in a world so torn apart by grifters, billionaires, and idiots that the measles is back. Our challenges are so obvious that in 2024, my then-four-year-old said he was “voting for Kamala” because “Donald Trump does not care about other people. He only cares about himself.” I have the capacity to reassess political mythology and how it has metastasized over the course of my entire adulthood, and it seems like the millions of American voters who turned out in record fashion this week do, also.