Developing! The Democrats Are (Almost) the Working-Class Party Again

Some commentators see this glass as half-empty. “The Democratic Coalition Still Has a Class Problem,” wrote Jared Abbott of the Center for Working Class Politics in Jacobin. Ruy Teixeira, co-author with John Judis of the 2023 book Where Have All the Democrats Gone?, bemoaned in The Free Press the likelihood that Democrats will move recklessly to the left (and therefore away from “winnable voters,” by whom he means working class voters). Indeed, a few days before the election Teixeira predicted in The Washington Post that a blue wave “may cripple” the Democrats because “the better they do in 2026, the more likely they are to ignore their party’s weaknesses with working-class and rural voters.” For Teixeira, who’s been drifting rightward in recent years, this borders on self-caricature.

The exit polls show a substantial improvement for Democrats drawing working class voters compared to 2024. In 2024, 43 percent of the non-college vote went to Kamala Harris and to House Democrats, against 56 percent for Trump and House Republicans. That means the Democrats narrowed the Republican advantage from 13 points to two points. In the 2022 midterms, the Republican advantage was a similar 12 points (43 percent for Democrats and 55 percent for Republicans). In essence, Democrats have returned to the status quo of 2020, when Joe Biden, a candidate with strong blue-collar credentials, captured 48 percent of non-college voters to Trump’s 50 percent. (If you go by the voter database Catalyst’s figures for 2024, which are better than exit polls, the Republican advantage that year was more like 11 points. But you get the idea.)

I have written previously that over the past century no Democrat, excepting Biden in 2020, ever won the presidency without winning a majority of non-college voters—and that Biden won under the non-replicable circumstance of Trump’s bungling the deadly Covid pandemic. Judged in that light, the Democrats’ 48 percent support among working-class voters is indeed disappointing, because 48 percent won’t likely be sufficient to elect a Democrat president in 2028. If, in a blowout midterm victory, Democrats failed to secure the working-class majority that’s probably necessary to win the presidency, what hope is there next time?