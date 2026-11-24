Trump Thinking About Assassinating Iranian Leaders
Some in the Trump administration actually think it could end the war.
President Trump is ready to reignite his flailing forever war in Iran.
NBC News reports that the Trump administration is currently weighing whether or not to carry out assassination attempts against high-ranking Iranian leaders, an option that some in the White House think could end the war rather than intensify it. This comes as Trump has been claiming that the war was won for weeks—a narrative that no one seems to be buying based on the outcome of the midterm election.
“The United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing. The president has been clear that the greatest naval blockade in history, Operation Economic Outcast, and the new Operation Iron Gate … will continue with full effect,” an administration official told NBC. “President Trump has many options at his disposal and will make the best possible decision to ensure Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon.”
The war on Iran started with the assassination of a high-ranking leader—Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. That led to more aggression from Iran, not less.
The Pentagon has yet to comment.