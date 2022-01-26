Breyer Restraint

In the past few years Breyer has begun to speak more frequently about First Amendment issues. His instincts seem close to a civil libertarian’s dream; but he tends to justify vigorous free speech protection on pragmatic, rather than principled, grounds. During an address in April to the American Council of Trial Lawyers, when asked whether Khallid Abdul Muhammad, the Nation of Islam spokesman, should be censored, he replied: “I think for us there’s more protection in the principle of free speech, rather than in laws restricting speech.” (A videotape of the speech was sent to President Clinton to humanize Breyer; it shows that Breyer’s jokes, and his infectious giggle, soon had the entire audience giggling as well.) In his handwritten notes to a 1993 address on hate speech before the Anti-Defamation League, Breyer distinguished “add- on punishment (o.k.) from additional speech-related prohibitions (dangerous).” And at a 1992 forum called “Multiculturalism and Political Correctness,” he said that a tenured professor who denied that the Holocaust took place should be protected because, “ultimately, we have greater protection over the course of history in the principle. That’s tough. But if you come to that conclusion empirically: that our protection is greater against that vicious nut by upholding the principle than by stopping the course, you start with that and work outward.”

Although Breyer’s First Amendment votes seem secure, his reasoning raises interesting questions. What if he were to conclude, after reviewing empirical evidence, that protecting hate speech made society worse off? Are there no constitutional principles that he thinks should transcend pragmatic balancing tests? In the New Life Baptist case in 1989, Breyer concluded, after an unusually searching empirical analysis, that a Massachusetts school board could force a Baptist academy, despite its religious objections, to comply with state certification requirements. Although the school proposed a less intrusive procedure, Breyer took it upon himself to balance the educational value of the various alternatives against their administrative reasonableness and the sincerity of the Baptists’ religious beliefs. Though he was bound, to some degree, by confused Supreme Court precedents, the case suggests some of the hazards of constitutional pragmatism. It would be reassuring if Breyer could point to at least a few cases where he enforced a constitutional right in spite of its practical effects, rather than because of them.

It would be unfair, however, to overemphasize Breyer’s relative inexperience with the Constitution. The legal issues that he cares most about- -economic regulation, the environment, science and administration—will be among the most important in the next century. Breyer seems especially well- prepared, in areas like these, to challenge the formalist excesses of Antonin Scalia. Though Breyer and Scalia both taught administrative law before being appointed to the bench (Breyer was the more influential scholar), their approaches could not be less similar. Scalia claims to favor inflexible rules- -judges should always defer to administrative agencies, for example—while Breyer prefers a more contextual and practical understanding of the administrative state. In a 1985 law journal article, he criticized the “ anomaly” of the current rules of administrative law: courts must defer to the agencies’ legal judgments, but are permitted to second-guess their policy judgments. “Is this not the exact opposite of a rational system?” asked Breyer.