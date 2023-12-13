Mike Johnson’s Own Words on Impeachment Come Back to Haunt Him
A newly resurfaced video shows Mike Johnson complaining about “single-party impeachment.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson once warned about the exact impeachment strategy his party is now pursuing against Joe Biden.
In a video from 2019 recently resurfaced by MSNBC, Johnson raises concerns about Democrats opening an impeachment inquiry against Trump along party lines, as well as an impeachment happening within a year of a presidential election.
Johnson also warned that the Founding Fathers would have been against Trump’s impeachment because they believed a “single-party impeachment” would divide Americans.
“The Founding Fathers warned us,” Johnson said in 2019.
The House plans on authorizing Biden’s impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.