George Santos Begins Revenge Tour With Scorching Attack on Fellow Republican

George Santos gives a specific example of how he says GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is using info from classified briefings to make money on stock trades. pic.twitter.com/hTz7ljmTJx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 11, 2023

If Santos is to be believed, then more dirty laundry is on its way via ethics complaints against other tristate politicians in both parties who voted him out of the House, including Representatives Mike Lawler, Nick LaLota, and Rob Menendez. Santos pledged those complaints were forthcoming last week before he got busy promising interviews to Ziwe and selling clips of himself on Cameo.

Speaking of, the fabulist congressman also claimed on CBS that the idea to start working on Cameo came from inside the House after a former member of Kevin McCarthy’s team suggested he get on the bespoke video service.

“He reached out and says, ‘George, you have such a large personality, people love you,’” Santos recalled McCarthy’s former staff member saying. “’You should just open a Cameo.’ I’m like, what’s a Cameo? So I looked into it.”