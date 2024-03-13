It Seems Trump Still Has No Idea How to Post That Massive Fraud Bond

MacCallum: Any closer to getting a bond in the real estate case?



Habba: Yeah, no, unfortunately I can't speak to that. That is privileged. pic.twitter.com/EjvCUFtjLI — Acyn (@Acyn) March 13, 2024

Trump, who claims to be a billionaire, has tried to delay posting bond and offered to post just $100 million. His efforts have been roundly rejected by the judge who presided over his trial. He has until March 25 to stay the fraud judgment, meaning he would need to put up the money, assets, or an appeal bond to cover the full amount. If he fails to do so, New York Attorney General Letitia James has warned she will start seizing his assets.

Despite constantly bragging about how much money he has, Trump appears unable to post bond in his fraud case. He recently launched a line of sneakers and promoted a fan-funded GoFundMe to help with his many legal bills.

Last week, Trump finally managed to post the $91.6 million bond in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against him. The bond was guaranteed by the Chubb Corporation—and the insurance group’s customers are already unhappy about it.