We Fact-Checked Republicans’ “Biden Corruption” Timeline. And It’s Bad.

When the Oversight Committee released the timeline, it said it contained “important dates as to when Joe Biden knew and lied to the American people about his family’s business schemes.” It has updated the timeline as the investigation continues.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Today, we are releasing a timeline of the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes.



President Biden has repeatedly denied knowing anything about his family’s business dealings despite evidence to the contrary.



Our timeline contains important dates as to when… pic.twitter.com/Xu7CeHzgqV — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 18, 2023

Out of the 106 dates listed in the timeline, only four are instances when Biden met someone related to Hunter’s business dealings. The timeline says that on December 4, 2013, Biden traveled to China with his son and met with Jonathan Li, the CEO of Chinese company Bohai Harvest, or BHR. Hunter later joined the BHR board.

While the timeline makes it sound like Biden went to China specifically to meet his son’s potential colleague, in reality, the then vice president went to Beijing on an official trip on behalf of the White House. He brought his son and one of his grandchildren along, as well as several reporters who noted it was common for Biden to bring family members in tow. While Hunter had business meetings with Li, Biden only met Li once. Hunter arranged for them to shake hands, but the two men did not interact further on the trip.