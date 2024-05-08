Nikki Haley’s Zombie Campaign Delivers Huge Blow to Trump in Indiana

On her exit from the race, Haley skirted actually endorsing Trump as Trump’s other GOP contenders did. Instead, the ambassador suggested it would be up to the former president to “earn” the vote of all Republican and independent voters.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that,” Haley said during a speech suspending her campaign in March. “At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people. This is now his time for choosing.“