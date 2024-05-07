Stormy Daniels Testifies on Donald Trump’s Revolting Pick-Up Line
Stormy Daniels took the stand in Trump’s hush-money trial—and revealed some disturbing details on how it all began.
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday in Donald Trump’s hush-money trial, and, not surprisingly, shared some weird and gross details about the former president.
According to Daniels, Trump told her that she reminded him of his daughter, Ivanka, just before their affair.
”You remind me of my daughter because she is smart and blonde and beautiful and people underestimate her as well,” the adult film actress recalled Trump saying.
Trump also asked Daniels if she would be willing to go on his reality show, The Apprentice, and Daniels demurred. Trump told her that people would see that she’s not just a “bimbo.”
She worried aloud that she wouldn’t fare well on the competition show. Trump said, “What if I told you what the challenges are?”
Daniels asked Trump about his wife, Melania, and Trump replied that she was very beautiful. Daniels said that Trump told her that they don’t sleep in the same room. Earlier, she recounted the infamous story of spanking Trump with a rolled-up magazine “right on the butt”—prompting Trump to shake his head and mutter “bullshit” in the courtroom.
Trump is on trial for 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records with the intent to further an underlying crime by paying off Daniels to cover up their affair through his former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen. He has pleaded not guilty.