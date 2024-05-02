Trump Isn’t Only One Who Needs to Learn to Shut Up in Hush-Money Trial

Donald Trump’s big mouth in his New York hush money trial has so far cost him $9,000 and earned him a formal warning about the possibility of jail time if he continues to violate the partial gag order in his New York hush money trial. But he may not be the only main character in the criminal case who needs a court-order to shut his gob.

According to former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance, Trump’s former fixer-turned-star-witness Michael Cohen may need the same kind of restrictions in order to keep his gossip and jabs at Trump off the internet.