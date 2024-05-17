Why Narcissistic Trump Is Ditching Barron Early on Graduation Day
Donald Trump attended his son Barron’s graduation—with a plan to dip immediately after.
Donald Trump received the day off from his hush-money trial to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation, and actually managed to show up for his youngest child Friday morning. But don’t worry—he has plans to dip almost immediately after.
Trump, his wife, Melania, and Melania’s father, Viktor Knavs, were among the guests in the audience at Oxbridge Academy’s graduation ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, Friday morning.
The former president posted a very short message on Truth Social announcing his attendance Friday morning: “Going to Barron’s High School Graduation. Great student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!!! DJT.”
Trump had complained that the judge in his hush-money trial, Juan Merchan, was preventing him from attending the ceremony, when in reality New York state law requires criminal defendants to attend all of their trial proceedings. Reportedly, Melania was not happy with the former president mentioning their son’s graduation in court and bringing unwanted attention upon their son. The former president’s lawyers asked Merchan for the day off, which was later granted.
Oxbridge Academy said that its graduation ceremony this year was private and invitation-only, and asked the press not to attend.
After Barron’s graduation ceremony, Trump will be flying to St. Paul, Minnesota, to speak at the Republican Party of Minnesota’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner in the evening, which means that any graduation day plans Barron has will likely not include his father.
“We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota to headline our Lincoln Reagan dinner, an annual tradition that reminds us of the roots of our Party and the leaders who have been most impactful in promoting our American values. I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump,” Minnesota GOP chair David Hann said in a statement.
As far as post–high school plans, Barron was chosen as an at-large delegate for the Republican National Convention, only to pull out due to prior commitments, according to a statement from his mother. He plans to attend college but is reportedly still deciding where to go.