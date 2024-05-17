Another Trump Stooge Admits Exactly Why He Was at Hush-Money Trial

Donald Trump has no shortage of Republican allies willing to help him get around the gag order in his hush-money trial. On Friday, Representative Bob Good, who traveled to New York to attend the trial, spilled the beans.



“That’s why we went up there, so that we could say the things that this corrupt judge is not allowing him to say,” Good said on Fox Business Friday morning. “This is a judge who seems to get all the high profile conservative trials up there, and his own daughter is raising tens of millions of dollars for the Democrat party off this very trial.”