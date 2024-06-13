Every Republican Senator Who Voted Against Protecting IVF: Full List
Here is the name of every Republican who proudly voted against protecting in vitro fertilization.
Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked legislation to protect in vitro fertilization, a reproductive rights procedure that has gained popularity in recent years to help people have families.
Senate Democrats sought to codify federal protections for IVF as anti-abortion extremists sharpen their knives to severely restrict the procedure while advocating for a national abortion ban. The vote failed, with 48 votes in favor and 47 opposed. The bill needed 60 votes to pass. Only two Republicans voted with Democrats to protect the procedure: Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
Here are all the other Senate Republicans who, after signing a GOP-led statement in support of IVF Thursday morning, actually voted against the Right to IVF Act:
- John Barrasso—Wyoming
- Marsha Blackburn—Tennessee
- John Boozman—Arkansas
- Mike Braun—Indiana
- Katie Britt—Alabama
- Ted Budd—North Carolina
- Shelley Moore Capito—West Virginia
- Bill Cassidy—Louisiana
- John Cornyn—Texas
- Tom Cotton—Arkansas
- Kevin Cramer—North Dakota
- Mike Crapo—Idaho
- Ted Cruz—Texas
- Steve Daines—Montana
- Joni Ernst—Iowa
- Deb Fischer—Nebraska
- Lindsey Graham—South Carolina
- Chuck Grassley—Iowa
- Bill Hagerty—Tennessee
- Josh Hawley—Missouri
- John Hoeven—North Dakota
- Cindy Hyde-Smith—Mississippi
- Ron Johnson—Wisconsin
- John Neely Kennedy—Louisiana
- James Lankford—Oklahoma
- Mike Lee—Utah
- Cynthia Lummis—Wyoming
- Roger Marshall—Kansas
- Mitch McConnell—Kentucky
- Jerry Moran—Kansas
- Markwayne Mullin—Oklahoma
- Rand Paul—Kentucky
- Pete Ricketts—Nebraska
- James E. Risch—Idaho
- Mitt Romney—Utah
- Mike Rounds—South Dakota
- Marco Rubio—Florida
- Rick Scott—Florida
- Tim Scott—South Carolina
- Dan Sullivan—Alaska
- John Thune—South Dakota
- Thom Tillis—North Carolina
- Tommy Tuberville—Alabama
- J.D. Vance—Ohio
- Roger Wicker—Mississippi
- Todd Young—Indiana
